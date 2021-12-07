All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Bangalore-Based Brother-Sister Duo Is Bringing Age-Old Candies Back To Urban Homes

Image Credit: From the Source

Small Medium Business

This Bangalore-Based Brother-Sister Duo Is Bringing Age-Old Candies Back To Urban Homes

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  7 Dec 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Vinay and Raksha Kothari's Company GO DESi is on a mission to make the familiar but not preferred unorganized traditional packaged food sector accessible to the urban millennial consumer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In December 2017, Vinay was on a trekking trip across rural Karnataka when he came across a small tea shop selling jackfruit bars made by a local SHG. While he was munching on the delectable treat, an idea struck his mind – making forgotten regional foods accessible to urban consumers while creating a revenue channel for rural women. The next day, Vinay bought 30 kg of local and regional products to sell at a stall in a flea market at the Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. It was just the beginning of GoDesi – a company that will become the top-selling candy brand on Amazon.

Women And Micro-Entrepreneurs From Rural/Semi-Urban Areas

The unique selling point of GO DESi lies in the quality of its products which are handmade in rural kitchens and do not contain added flavour, sugar, colourings or preservatives. The company collaborates with women and micro-entrepreneurs from rural/semi-urban areas to manufacture the edibles, empowering local communities by providing them access to a consistent source of income. The company is taking initiatives to change the perception of capitalism from a zero-sum game to a powerful tool for creating equal opportunities for communities, shareholders and the environment.

Envisions To Become India's Most Loved Food Brand

The brand has received total funding of ₹8.58 crores in two financing rounds. GO DESi envisions becoming India's most loved food brand and is looking at a yearly revenue generation of ₹100 crores by 2022. The Bangalore-based company has more than employees and works with more than 200 women entrepreneurs in rural Karnataka. GO DESi products are available across India through its company websites, online marketplaces, and 7000 physical retail stores in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with an online and offline presence.

Also Read: NITI Aayog CEO Bats For Electric Two And Three-Wheelers Beyond 2025

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
GO DESi 
Brother-Sister 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X