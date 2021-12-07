NITI Aayog CEO Bats For Electric Two And Three-Wheelers Beyond 2025

All section
Image Credit: Wikipedia, Pxfuel

Environment
India,  7 Dec 2021 8:14 AM GMT

NITI Aayog has proposed to the Parliament that two-wheelers below the capacity of 150 cc should be only electric after March 31, 2025, in order to ensure rapid transition to electric mobility.

The CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said that the period beyond 2025 belongs to electric two and three-wheeler vehicles because the young generation would not prefer to buy combustion vehicles. He emphasized that all future companies would 'go green' to align with the nation, targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The CEO has proposed that only electric wheelers below 150 cc be sold after March 31, 2025, to ensure a rapid transition to electric mobility. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said the Aayog has also proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country be electric-only after March 31, 2023.

New Future Of Sunrise Sectors

Amitabh Kant said that sunrise sectors comprising renewables, battery storage, clean mobility, electrolyzers and green hydrogen would grow faster. Moreover, he noted that rapid global disruptions would be one of the reasons for the 'no future' of combustion vehicles.

Gadkari mentioned that the government has already started meeting the rising demand for electricity due to the new electric vehicles. The Economic Times quoted Gadkari, "Niti Aayog in its meeting held on May 14, 2019, regarding National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage has proposed that after March 31, 2023, only electric three-wheelers (with lithium-ion and other advanced battery chemistry only) shall be sold under the category of two-wheelers and after March 31, 2025, all new sales under the category of two-wheelers".

Yet To Finalize The Formal Roadmap

Further, Gadkari added that the decision had been taken after detailed deliberations with crucial stakeholders of several ministries of the Indian government that are responsible for the cleaning of Indian cities and ensuring a rapid transition to greener mobility methods. This would make India the manufacturing base for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. A formal roadmap for implementing the proposal would be finalized after consulting the stakeholders. Currently, there are 3,97,184 electric vehicles in the country.

electric vehicles 
NITI Aayog 

