While the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted untold misery upon people, there are also instances where people have set an example for society. A cop in Karnataka has put his marital plans on hold to aid his colleagues in the fight against COVID.

Ananthatheertha, a police constable from Hunsur, Mysuru district postponed his wedding as he felt it was the timing was not appropriate, reported The Times of India. He was set to marry Sowbhagya, who is also a constable from Chikkamanguluru, on May 9. However, seeing the situation all around and the Karnataka government imposing a lockdown, he decided to put off his wedding. Ravi, an inspector at the police station, confirmed that Ananthatheertha has postponed his marriage and is currently on work. Both the families accepted his idea of putting off the marriage. Both the cops have set an example with this decision.

Recently, in another instance, a Delhi Police personnel posted at the Lodhi crematorium, postponed his daughter's wedding. His daughter was set to get married on May 7 but he decided to postponeit as he did not want to take leave.

The COVID situation In Karnataka is quite grim. The Karnataka government issued a clarification on the lockdown rules on May 8, stating that weddings that have already been scheduled will be allowed to take place, but the number of guests has been limited to 40. Only guests to whom passes have been issued will be allowed into the wedding venue.

