'EpiSHOT': Unique Innovation By IISc Bangalore Students To Deliver Emergency Medication Earns Them James Dyson Award

Arjun and Krishnan, two engineering students from the Indian Institute of Sciences in Bangalore, invented "EpiSHOT," a single hand-operated autoinjector that can deliver emergency medication intramuscularly or subcutaneously to treat life-threatening conditions like anaphylaxis (or an allergic reaction). It can also be reloaded and sterilised for reuse within two minutes after the initial use.

The innovation has made them the national winners of the James Dyson Award for the year 2022, which is given by the James Dyson Foundation to support budding engineers. The duo will get the prize money of Rs. 4.6 lakh and get to represent India in the worldwide round, where Sir James Dyson himself will choose the eventual winners.



Safe And Cost-Efficient

Arjun and Krishnan will further modify EpiSHOT for commercial use. The move will lower the device's price while improving the manufacturability, dependability, and portability, according to The Indian Express.

Krishnan informed that more than 100 tests on tissue phantoms were conducted to guarantee the complete safety of use. The group is searching for possible pharmaceutical collaborators to apply the technology for applications such as allergy and other medication delivery.

Arjun said, "India does not currently have an immediate solution to anaphylaxis, which indicates a predominance for the age range 20 to 40 years. There is still a bigger need for a secure and affordable solution because of current market monopolies, the high cost of single-use autoinjectors, and safety concerns for self-use. EpiSHOT aims to bridge this gap ."

They added that the James Dyson Award is a significant accomplishment and will serve as a springboard for getting EpiSHOT recognised on higher stages.

