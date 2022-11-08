Election Commission Launches App For People With Disabilities

The Election Commission of India has always worked to improve its services for people with disabilities (PwD). Mobile applications have dominated technological advancement in recent years to make several aspects of living easier, and many PwD actively use mobile applications daily.

Hence, the state's election department launched the Persons with Disability (PwD) app 2.0 to facilitate the differently-abled. By identifying themselves as a person with a disability, an eligible voter with a disability or limited physical abilities can register to vote. After receiving the request, the officer at the booth level will arrive at the voter's door.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Praveen Gupta, said, "The election commission was committed to connecting all eligible specially-abled voters with the election process." Per the commission's instructions, the officials have been asked to raise awareness about PWD app 2.0 among people with disabilities.

Easy Interface And Features

The PwD app enables PwD voters to enrol, verify their names on the electoral roll, and correct their name, address, and photo. Mobile accessibility features like a voice-over prompt, a highly contrasting design, and simple navigational features were developed in the app to make things easier. The user interface is kept to a significantly simpler version, according to TOI.

The commission has also begun taking several necessary and targeted measures, such as providing accessibility for voters in wheelchairs during elections, volunteer help in the voting place, and transportation to the polling place. 3,105,355 people have viewed their PwD status as of today, and the app has received 47,727 requests from users who want to mark themselves as PwD.

Voters can download the PhD mobile app and log in using their mobile number to access the app's services.

