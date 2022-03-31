All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Providing Appliances To Earn Their Livelihoods With Dignity

Image Credit: Goonj

Rural India
From our friends atGoonj

Providing Appliances To Earn Their Livelihoods With Dignity

Goonj

Writer: Goonj

Goonj

Goonj

Goonj aims to build an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages using the under-utilized urban material as a tool to trigger development with dignity, across the country.

See article by Goonj

Kerala,  31 March 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Team Goonj stepped up and shared with her basic utensils and appliances under our 'Vaapsi' rural livelihood initiative. Now she not only delivers packed snacks to shops in and around her village but also caters to shops as far as 20kms away.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It is widely known that when a woman becomes economically stronger, it has many positive effects on her family. Celine Mathew from Padamugam village of Idukki district in Kerala was struggling to sustain her family. When she recently participated in Goonj's 'Dignity for Work'(DFW) led work for her community she reached out to our team to seek support for her entrepreneurial idea. She shared that she wanted to start a small business of making snacks to generate income but didn't have the seed resources needed to set it up.

Team Goonj stepped up and shared with her basic utensils and appliances under our 'Vaapsi' rural livelihood initiative. Now she not only delivers packed snacks to shops in and around her village but also caters to shops as far as 20kms away. Celine now makes a stable income that helps her to run her household as well as pay for her family's well-being. Her courage doesn't end her.

She has also created a livelihood for a driver who helps her with delivering products to shops along with neighboring women who help her with the chores in production. With #Vaapsi #Goonj is focused on creating dignified livelihood opportunities for people with what they already know, have and dream about.

Also Read: Facial Recognition Cameras To 'Keep An Eye' On Suspects In Kancheepuram

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Goonj
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Vaapsi 
kerala 
goonj 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X