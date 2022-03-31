Providing Appliances To Earn Their Livelihoods With Dignity

It is widely known that when a woman becomes economically stronger, it has many positive effects on her family. Celine Mathew from Padamugam village of Idukki district in Kerala was struggling to sustain her family. When she recently participated in Goonj's 'Dignity for Work'(DFW) led work for her community she reached out to our team to seek support for her entrepreneurial idea. She shared that she wanted to start a small business of making snacks to generate income but didn't have the seed resources needed to set it up.

Team Goonj stepped up and shared with her basic utensils and appliances under our 'Vaapsi' rural livelihood initiative. Now she not only delivers packed snacks to shops in and around her village but also caters to shops as far as 20kms away. Celine now makes a stable income that helps her to run her household as well as pay for her family's well-being. Her courage doesn't end her.

She has also created a livelihood for a driver who helps her with delivering products to shops along with neighboring women who help her with the chores in production. With #Vaapsi #Goonj is focused on creating dignified livelihood opportunities for people with what they already know, have and dream about.

