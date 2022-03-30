All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Facial Recognition Cameras To Keep An Eye On Suspects In Kancheepuram

Image Credit: Twitter/ @kanchicollector

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Facial Recognition Cameras To 'Keep An Eye' On Suspects In Kancheepuram

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  30 March 2022 1:50 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The surveillance system will trigger an alert whenever suspects with criminal antecedents pass through dozens of sophisticated cameras, installed along the industrial belt of Oragadam in the Kancheepuram district.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Kancheepuram district administration is setting benchmarks to reduce the crime rate in the district by installing facial recognition CCTV cameras to keep a tab on suspects. The surveillance systems are programmed to trigger an alert whenever suspects with past antecedents cross through dozens of high-quality cameras in Kancheepuram district's industrial belt of Oragadam. The system would be fed with the facial features of at least 10,000 persons with criminal records. The system would ring an alarm whenever the criminal came into contact with the camera.

110 Cameras Already Installed

The system's unique feature is that even if the suspect changes their visible features, it will still recognise them, thanks to the facial recognition software that encompasses facial contours and dimensions captured digitally, The Hindu reported. Nearly 110 surveillance cameras have been installed in Oragadam, which has a large influx of migrant workers. With the installation of the cameras, the district's police department hopes for a downward spiral of cases involving child lifting, baggage theft and rowdyism.

Suspects Would Be Arrested Only If Required

The Superintendent of Police, M. Sudhakar, said, "These cameras will also enhance the safety of women/children in public places and serve as a deterrence to anti-social elements. Efforts are on to upload the images of persons with criminal records in the neighbouring districts as well". The temples and tourist destinations in the city attract a vast gathering, thus pushing the administration to install cameras at tourist spots and along the coastal belt. Moreover, the government is also laying particular emphasis on installing cameras in areas with a history of crimes. However, the Police would arrest suspects if their detention is required.

Also Read: Indian Labourers Left In Lurch With Less Than 5% Hike In NREGS Wages In 21 States, UTs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Facial Recognition cameras 
Kancheepuram 
Criminals 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X