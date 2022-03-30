Facial Recognition Cameras To 'Keep An Eye' On Suspects In Kancheepuram

The Kancheepuram district administration is setting benchmarks to reduce the crime rate in the district by installing facial recognition CCTV cameras to keep a tab on suspects. The surveillance systems are programmed to trigger an alert whenever suspects with past antecedents cross through dozens of high-quality cameras in Kancheepuram district's industrial belt of Oragadam. The system would be fed with the facial features of at least 10,000 persons with criminal records. The system would ring an alarm whenever the criminal came into contact with the camera.

110 Cameras Already Installed

The system's unique feature is that even if the suspect changes their visible features, it will still recognise them, thanks to the facial recognition software that encompasses facial contours and dimensions captured digitally, The Hindu reported. Nearly 110 surveillance cameras have been installed in Oragadam, which has a large influx of migrant workers. With the installation of the cameras, the district's police department hopes for a downward spiral of cases involving child lifting, baggage theft and rowdyism.

Suspects Would Be Arrested Only If Required

The Superintendent of Police, M. Sudhakar, said, "These cameras will also enhance the safety of women/children in public places and serve as a deterrence to anti-social elements. Efforts are on to upload the images of persons with criminal records in the neighbouring districts as well". The temples and tourist destinations in the city attract a vast gathering, thus pushing the administration to install cameras at tourist spots and along the coastal belt. Moreover, the government is also laying particular emphasis on installing cameras in areas with a history of crimes. However, the Police would arrest suspects if their detention is required.

Also Read: Indian Labourers Left In Lurch With Less Than 5% Hike In NREGS Wages In 21 States, UTs