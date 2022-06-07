All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Providing Support To Women, Children In Regions Affected By Floods

Image Credit: Save the Children

Rural India
From our friends atSave the Children

Providing Support To Women, Children In Regions Affected By Floods

Save the Children

Writer: Save the Children

Save the Children

Save the Children

NGO

Save the Children is India’s leading independent child rights’ NGO, which works in 18 states of the country. Beginning its journey in 2008 in India, and registered as ‘Bal Raksha Bharat’, we have changed the lives of more than 11 million (1.1 crore) children.

See article by Save the Children

Assam,  7 Jun 2022 12:35 PM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Save the Children has already mounted a response reaching out to the families in relief camps with immediate support. They have plans to set-up children-friendly spaces for education continuity, required care and protection as well as psycho-social support to children.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At the first glance, the veil on a new mother Shabana Begum and the temporary shelter sheathing her strike as one. They both cover just enough to conceal the awkwardness of living in open spaces. Shabana, 20, a single parent living with her mother, was forced to live in a temporary shelter in her third trimester as the flood water in 1 number Pakali village of Kampur, Nagaon district in Assam submerged her only house.

Walking cautiously through the swamp lest she slips, Shabana made her way to the shanty her mother quickly built on the elevated road. As strong winds smacked the plastic sheets that night, she delivered her baby with the help of an ASHA worker. Leave alone access to the public health centre, the place does not even have basic hygiene needed for a delivery. The entire village still remains submerged, with light showers every now and then that makes living impossible.

Let alone nutrition to produce breast milk, Shabana has not even eaten two full meals. The baby born to her is also underweight, and has received no immunization yet.

I was very scared of losing the child with no access to the hospital. But thanks to the ASHA worker, I was able to get some assistance. My child is very weak and I'm concerned about his well-being in this current condition, - she said.

Their woes don't end here. Due to home-based delivery the young mother will now struggle to get her child's birth registration certificate, an important document that will be needed for all things in future.

The floods have not just ruined whatever little people had, but also left the futures of children indefinite.

How Is Save the Children Helping Them?

The recent floods in Assam have left hundreds of thousands of people and children in severe distress. Apart from loss of property, household items and the stock food items, this has affected the livelihood of people severely as a large part of farmland has been damaged. Many families with children are taking shelter in relief camps and roadsides in unhygienic condition without access to safe water and sanitation.

Schools and Anganwadi centres are damaged and non-functional in large numbers making continuity of education an almost impossible option. Children, especially the girls, remain particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation in such terrible situations. Adolescent girls and women are facing tremendous challenges related to menstrual hygiene. Save the Children has already mounted a response reaching out to the families in relief camps with immediate support.

They have plans to set-up children-friendly spaces for education continuity, required care and protection as well as psycho-social support to children. They will also be providing temporary shelter materials, education kits, family hygiene kits and food items to children and families. In the longer run, our intervention will include support for livelihood restoration of families in distress.

Also Read: Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Save the Children
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Pregnant 
Woman 
Assam 

Must Reads

World Food Safety Day: With "Safer Food, Better Health" As 2022 Theme, Here Is The Day's History & Significance
Invincible Spirit! Bullied, Attempted Suicide After Job Rejections To Becoming India's Youngest CEO At 33
Women In Flood Affected Areas Of Assam Struggle To Find Clean Water, Unable To Defecate In Open
Assam Floods: Hearing Impaired Teen Feels Lost, Lonely Without His Books
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X