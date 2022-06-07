All section
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral

Image Credits: Awanish Sharan Twitter Account, Pixabay

Uplifting
Haryana,  7 Jun 2022 11:00 AM GMT

A story of a bus conductor, Surendra Sharma, is now a viral name after an IAS officer shared his story of offering water to passengers when they board the bus amid the ongoing heatwave across India.

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a heartwarming story of a Haryana Roadways bus conductor. The bus conductor is seen offering water to passengers when they board the bus, reported IndiaToday. His touching and heartening gestures toward humanity are grabbing all the attention on the internet. The IAS officer took to his official Twitter handle to share the story of a bus conductor.

Surendra Sharma is officially working with the Haryana Roadways and lives with his family in Rohtak. He has been performing this activity for the last 12 years. When the passenger boards the bus, the first thing Surendra do is offer them a glass of water.

The IAS officer tweeted, "He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom since he joined the service 12 years ago."

Many users are now conveying regard to this heroic bus conductor. Such selfless service towards humanity uplifts the morale and values of citizens in totality. Surendra has successfully shown his potential to serve society. A series of positive remarks of netizens over this humble gesture of the bus conductor is endlessly shown.

Netizens Are Impressed

This story of a bus conductor heartened the netizens, and many reacted happily to the Tweet of Awanish Sharan. One user wrote, "This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also!" Another user commented, "These are the real heroes of India." One user affirmed the conductor's service by writing, "I confirm this.. I saw him offering water.."

Also Read: Female Cyclist Blames National Team Coach For 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Haryana 
Haryana Bus Conductor 
Humanity 
Conductor Offers Water 

