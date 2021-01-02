'Sell My Organs And Pay Dues': MP Farmer's Note To PM Modi Before Dying Of Suicide

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Munendra Rajput was found hanging near a well in the district's Matguvan village. A five-page note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recovered which stated that his body should be handed over to the government so that his organs could be sold to compensate for the outstanding electricity bills, according to the police, reported Hindustan Times.

The farmer, who owned an atta chakki (flour mill) and motorcycle, is survived by three daughters and a son. The family members have said that the power company had seized his mill and the vehicle to recover dues.

"Owing to seizure of the flour mill and motorcycle and public humiliation by the electricity department staff for not paying the dues, my brother Munendra ended his life," said Rajput's brother Lokendra.



Lokendra further stated that his brother was in deep financial crisis as the previous Kharif crop had been badly damaged and was completely reliant on the mill which was seized by the Chhatarpur Rural discom staff on Monday.

The police have started the investigation while district collector Sheelendra Singh reportedly sanctioned ₹25,000 as immediate assistance to the farmer's kin. It is important to note that this is the fourth case of farmer suicide in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.



"My brother was not able to pay the electricity bills as there was no good crop this year. Earlier, there was an average bill of about ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month but suddenly a bill of about ₹88,000 was given to him. Without giving any time to pay the bill, the power distribution company officials in Chhatarpur district sent a legal notice to my brother and seized his flour mill and motorbike. A team took away the bike causing harassment and stress to my brother. He wanted some time to pay the bill but the officials refused to listen to his pleas," he explained.

The brother demanded strict action against those "responsible" for the death.

