Kerala: Woman Working As Cleaning Staff Becomes Block Panchayat President

It is said that small things hold the power to create an extraordinary ripple effect. The swearing-in ceremony of block panchayat president in Pathanapuram in south Kerala's Kollam district was one such fine example.

46-year-old A Anandavalli who has been working as a cleaning staff—swept floors and dusted furniture for almost ten years took the charge as the block panchayat president on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

CPM candidate Anandavalli becomes the president of Pathanapuram block panchayat in kerala where she worked as a sweeper for 10 years❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmdAJlani5 — Ravikumar (@Ravikumarceg) December 29, 2020

She was elected on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket in the recently concluded local body election from Thalavoor division by 654 votes and was elevated to the post of block president.



"Only my party can do such things. I am really indebted to it," Anandavalli said, unable to control her tears when she was escorted to the seat, reported Hindustan Times.

"I was a bit nervous. But my party leaders and well-wishers prodded me to take up the new responsibility. I will do my best to make by block panchayat a role model," she added. "My responsibility is heavy now. I will work hard to make life better for all people in my block."

The Hindu reported that Anandavalli hails from a family of Marxist supporters but she could not complete her education and dropped out. She joined the panchayat office as a part-time sweeper in 2011 and till 2017 her salary was a meagre ₹2,000.

"It was hiked to ₹6,000 three years ago. Though I was taken as a cleaning staff, I used to do the work of office attendant as well," said the block president. She explained that even though she was aware of the office functions, she has to learn the procedure and paperwork and study the issues that require immediate attention.

