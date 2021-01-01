Over 36,000 Indigenous Ventilators Delivered To Govt Hospitals Amid Pandemic: Centre

The Health Ministry on Thursday, December 31, 2020, confirmed the delivery of 36,433 ventilators to government hospitals in the country.

As informed by the health ministry, all the public health facilities in India only had 16,000 ventilators since Independence. However, in less than 12 months, close to 36,433 'Make in India' ventilators have been sent to all the public health facilities.

The average cost of the ventilators lies between ₹2 lakh - ₹10 lakh since the domestic industry took up the work of manufacturing.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, India was almost totally dependent on imported ventilators, PPE kits, and N-95 masks. There were, in fact, no standard specifications for these products which are essential in the fight against the pandemic," said the ministry, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Acknowledging the challenges that the pandemic created in the initial stages and ensured more than adequate availability and supplies of medical essentials. Today, India has become the world's second-largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE). Every day, close to 10 lakh PPE coveralls are produced and exported to several countries as well.

According to the Ministry, there are already 1,700 indigenous manufacturers and suppliers registered on the government e-marketplace, with a lot of manufacturers certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

1.7 crore lakh PPE kits have been distributed free of costs to the states and union territories. Also, more than 4 crore N-95 masks were distributed to various states and union territories, free of cost.

"The average price has come down substantially from nearly ₹600 to about ₹200 per kit in 9 months," said the Ministry.



As of now, the government has also given its order for nearly 83 crore syringes for the vaccine. These will be used for the universal immunization programme as well.

