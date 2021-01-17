Madhya Pradesh Horror: 13-Year-Old Abducted, Raped Twice By Nine Men In Five Days

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped twice in five days by nine men in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh. The district police have arrested seven out of the nine accused.

The incident took place on January 4, when the minor was first abducted by one of the accused known to her family. According to the police, the minor was left at her place on January 5, after the accused and six of his friends sexually assaulted her. Before letting her go, the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The horrific crime did not end here. On January 11, she was kidnapped again, and raped by one of the seven men, who had assaulted her before. The girl was held captive in jungles and a roadside eatery, where three of them raped her again.

After being let go by the trio, she was kidnapped again and allegedly raped by two truck drivers, before she managed to flee and return to her house on Friday morning, NDTV reported.



The incident was reported to the police the same day, following which the team conducted multiple searches and caught hold of the seven. The police have booked the perpetrators under POCSO and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



The incident comes at a time when the state government is running a 'Samman', a public awareness drive about crime against women across the state.

Last week, the state reported a horrendous rape crime from Sidhi district. A 45-year-old woman was severely injured after four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts. The police detained the four accused and questioned them. The accused belong to the same village as the woman.

Also Read: Maha Govt Denies COVID Vaccination Drive Suspension Over Technical Glitches In 'CoWIN', Says No Sessions Were Planned