Maha Govt Denies COVID Vaccination Drive Suspension Over Technical Glitches In 'CoWIN', Says No Sessions Were Planned

Maharashtra government on Sunday, January 17, dismissed the claims of suspending COVID-19 vaccination across the state till Monday, due to technical glitches in 'CoWIN' app.

The CoWIN app is being used to count the total number of beneficiaries. The app showed glitches on January 16, the first day of the vaccination drive, slowing the inoculation process in several places.

Earlier, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that CoWin app has created problems everywhere in the country and the vaccination drive is being suspended in the state reported NDTV.

"We have decided to suspend the vaccination for the next two days. On January 8, when the dry run was conducted, and again today I specifically pointed out problems with the CoWIN app and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he would look into it," Tope was quoted as saying.

The CoWIN app requires the health beneficiaries' data in real-time when they get the shot. The software is also supposed to create and send automated messages scheduling an appointment for vaccination.

Glitches Reported From Palghar



According to The Indian Express report, the glitches were observed in Palghar district on Saturday. The sub-district hospital in Jawhar, located in the tribal, hilly terrain of Palghar, was one of the few remote hospitals using the application.

The hospital superintendent informed all 100 beneficiaries about the issue with the software on Friday. The hospital immunised 67 health workers, all its staff, by evening. "This was possible because they were our staff and willing to wait. The real problem will come up when private health workers start coming or when we go deeper into villages to vaccinate," superintendent Dr Ramdas Mahad told

