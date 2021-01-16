India Begins World's Largest Vaccination Drive, Sanitation Worker Becomes First To Receive COVID Jab

Navya Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 16, virtually launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme at 10:30 am to fight the deadly pandemic that has claimed over 1.5 lakh lives in the country so far. In a virtual address, PM Modi paid an emotional tribute to scientists and healthcare workers, who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic.
"Amid the crisis and the atmosphere of despair, someone was transmitting hope by putting his life on the line to save us," PM Modi said. He added that safety protocol, including social distancing and wearing masks, must remain in place.
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot in India.
All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria on Saturday received a vaccine against coronavirus during the first phase of the inoculation drive.
There are 3,006 session sites across the country, where 100 beneficiaries each will be given either of India's two indigenous vaccines, Covaxin or Covishield. Every beneficiary will need to get two doses of the same vaccine, 28 days apart.
