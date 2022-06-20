All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarat Water Crisis: Over 50,000 Women Write Postcards To PM Modi On Water Shortage

Picture Credit: IANS

Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat Water Crisis: Over 50,000 Women Write Postcards To PM Modi On Water Shortage

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  20 Jun 2022 9:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Requesting to include Mukteshwar and Karmavad lake under the Narmada Command area, over 50,000 sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. As the water level has dropped, both the water bodies are drying out.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The issue of North Gujarat's Karmavad lake and Mukteshwar dam took a significant turn on Sunday after 50,000 women wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to bring both the water bodies under the Narmada Command area. The residents of the Vadgam constituency were seen protesting for the last month as the water level has dipped and the water bodies have started drying out.

No Water, No Vote!

The residents are demanding to connect the water bodies with the Narmada water as it will resolve their water shortage issue. The water crisis has also turned into a political showdown after Vadgam district Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani used the slogan 'No Water, No Vote.'

Soon after, BJP state president C.R. Patil stepped in and questioned If the Vadgam MLA had been sleeping for the last 4.5 years and why he had not brought the matter sooner. He added, "The MLA is getting the water issue now as he knows he would lose the polls, likely to be held in December 2022," IANS reported.

The leader of Karmavad and Mukteshwar Jal Andolan Samiti, Ramesh Patel, said that 50,000 women from 125 villages had sent a letter to the Prime Minister to remind him of his commitment to the welfare of the people.

"This issue is not of the last two to three months; people of this area have been crying foul for the last 30 years. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well aware of the water shortage in the Vadgam area, as the issue was raised before him when he was the chief minister," he added.

Water Shortage Is Nothing New

In April 2022, when the mercury was touching the new highs, the Sardar Sarovar dam had 456.54 million cubic meters of less water than last year. Noting the water shortage in the state, the government decided not to release the Narmada water this year to irrigate the summer crops.

The water shortage issue has been prevalent in the state for many years. In 2019, the state government provided drinking water to nearly 500 villages through tankers due to a cut in the water supply.

Also Read: Maharashtra Woman Clears Class 10 Exams After 37 Years Of Quitting Education, Son Pens Heartwarming Note

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Water Crisis 
PM Narendra Modi 
Vadgam Village 
Gujarat Water Crisis 

Must Reads

Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division
Old Newsclip Of Army Aspirant Committing Suicide Revived Falsely Linking It To Agniveer Scheme
Shocking! This Tamil Nadu Civil Engineering Graduate Is Stitching Shoes To Earn A Living
Edited Poster Of Film "Muhammed" Viral With Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X