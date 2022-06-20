Gujarat Water Crisis: Over 50,000 Women Write Postcards To PM Modi On Water Shortage

The issue of North Gujarat's Karmavad lake and Mukteshwar dam took a significant turn on Sunday after 50,000 women wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to bring both the water bodies under the Narmada Command area. The residents of the Vadgam constituency were seen protesting for the last month as the water level has dipped and the water bodies have started drying out.

No Water, No Vote!

The residents are demanding to connect the water bodies with the Narmada water as it will resolve their water shortage issue. The water crisis has also turned into a political showdown after Vadgam district Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani used the slogan 'No Water, No Vote.'

Soon after, BJP state president C.R. Patil stepped in and questioned If the Vadgam MLA had been sleeping for the last 4.5 years and why he had not brought the matter sooner. He added, "The MLA is getting the water issue now as he knows he would lose the polls, likely to be held in December 2022," IANS reported.

The leader of Karmavad and Mukteshwar Jal Andolan Samiti, Ramesh Patel, said that 50,000 women from 125 villages had sent a letter to the Prime Minister to remind him of his commitment to the welfare of the people.

"This issue is not of the last two to three months; people of this area have been crying foul for the last 30 years. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well aware of the water shortage in the Vadgam area, as the issue was raised before him when he was the chief minister," he added.

Water Shortage Is Nothing New

In April 2022, when the mercury was touching the new highs, the Sardar Sarovar dam had 456.54 million cubic meters of less water than last year. Noting the water shortage in the state, the government decided not to release the Narmada water this year to irrigate the summer crops.

The water shortage issue has been prevalent in the state for many years. In 2019, the state government provided drinking water to nearly 500 villages through tankers due to a cut in the water supply.

