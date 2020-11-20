Himachal Pradesh: Entire Village In Lahaul Tests Positive For COVID-19

All the residents of Thorang village of Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh except 52-year-old Bhushan Thakur have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report of Times of India.

In terms of the population ratio, this area has become the worst affected districts of the state. Due to the surge in the cases in the valley, the administration has been forced to restrict tourist movement to Teling nullah near the north portal of the Rohtang tunnel.

On Thursday tourists were not allowed to enter the village and the area beyond the tunnel has been announced as containment zones. Thorang village which is along the Manali-Leh highway only has 42 residents as most of the people have migrated to Kullu for winter.

The villagers voluntarily decided to get tested for the virus and as the results came back out of the total 42 samples, 41 have tested positive.

Bhushan Thakur is the only person who has tested negative but his 5 family members have tested positive.

"I am staying in a separate room and have been cooking my own meals for the last four days. I was with my family members until we got to know about the results. However, I was strict about the protocols like sanitising hands, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing when in public areas," Thakur said.

He also added that people should not take the disease lightly. The possible transmission of the virus in the village according to the sources could be when the villagers had gathered at one place during a religious programme a few days back.

The real issue for the authorities is that a large number of people in the surrounding areas have also tested positive for the virus. Dr Palzor, the chief medical officer of Lahaul-Spiti said that his team is requesting residents to come forward to get themselves tested.

Around 856 people have tested positive so far in the district.

Mass infections in the Spiti villages have become a matter of concern for the authorities, as on October 28 around 39 residents of the Rangrik village tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and a total of 19 people in Hurling village of Spiti have also tested positive for the virus.

