Mysuru: Barber Socially Boycotted For Serving SC, ST, OBC Communities

A barber in Hallare village of Mysuru's Nanjangud was socially boycotted by the upper caste community members, for providing services to the people belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other backward classes, The News Minute reported.

Mallikarjun Shetty told the media that members of the Nayak community socially boycotted him and demanded that he pay ₹50,000 fine for giving haircuts to the people of SC, ST and backward communities and not increasing the rates for them, as demanded by those from the dominant caste.

Shetty on Thursday submitted a written complaint to the Nanjangud Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar. In his complaint, Shetty said the issue began three months ago when people from the Nayak community - Mahadeva Nayak, Shankara, Shivaraju and other members went to his shop and asked him whether he attended people from lower caste communities.

Shetty said that he does not provide service based on an individual's caste. To this, the three men told him to charge lower castes double the actual rate - ₹300 for a haircut and ₹200 for a shave. "I told them that I can't charge more than ₹80 and ₹60 for a haircut and shave, as I wanted to keep prices equal for all. I even went to the Police, and they came to the village and warned Mahadeva Nayak," Mallkarjun said.

Shetty approached the rural police, who then visited their village and issued a warning to Nayak and his men. However, the matter became worse.

Nayak and his men allegedly started to ask villagers to boycott Shetty and his family. They also took Shetty's 21-year-old son to their residence, allegedly forced him to drink alcohol, stripped him naked and shot a video.

When he decided to approach the Police, Nayak allegedly threatened to share his son's video on social media. He said that he was forced to pay a fine of ₹5,000 to Nayak for not listening to their dictates of increasing the price. Shetty says Nayak and his people have been demanding ₹50,000 from him and the police haven't been of much help.

"I have been seeking help from the Nanjangud Tahsildar so many times, but he doesn't care, so I decided to speak to the press," Shetty said

However, the police said they left Nayak with a warning, as Shetty did not want to file a case but sought relief from the situation.

