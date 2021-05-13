Ray Of Hope: 10 Chhattisgarh Villages Record Zero COVID Cases Amid Second Wave

Ten villages in the Kota block of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district have remained COVID-free during the devastating second phase of the pandemic.

Jogipur, Kurdoor, Lamkena, Majgawan, Manpahri, Tatidhar, Ramdai, Mohali, Tetri, and Ringwar are the ten villages, according to The Indian Express.

Conducting an extensive awareness drive on the vaccination process, getting individuals over 45 years inoculated on time, adhering to the COVID-appropriate protocol, and keeping a strict vigil on related developments have helped these villages prevent the onset of a crisis.



The publication reported that the roles and responsibilities were assigned to the respective gram panchayat representatives including the sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, and panch. A mechanism to monitor the developments was also put in place which projected that villagers had a good understanding of the ways to work together.

"Ten villages of the Kota janpad panchayat are found to be absolutely free from the coronavirus infection. The inhabitants of these rural areas were self-motivated to impose the prescribed protocol and strictly complied with all Covid-19 appropriate behaviors. All above the 45 years have received the Covid vaccine", said T R Bharadwaj, sub-divisional magistrate, Kota division.

The village heads ensured that the eligible people received vaccine jabs on time. They also prohibited the entry of outsiders to prevent the transmission and had also put a blanket ban on social and religious gatherings. Participation and support from the locals aided in achieving this rare feat at a time when the country is reeling under the impact of the outbreak.

