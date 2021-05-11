Uttar Pradesh: COVID Panic In Villages Near Agra After 64 Dead in 20 Days,

Fear has gripped Etmadpur village near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where at least 14 people have died in the past two weeks. The patients had developed symptoms including fever, cough and breathlessness before they died.

Following the deaths, 100 people from the village were tested for COVID-19, out of which 27 were found positive. With the rise in cases, health department officials have now rushed to the village. All COVID positive patients have been kept at the isolation centre at a primary school in Kurangwa.

However, this isolation centre doesn't have any of the necessary facilities for the patients. A 65-year-old patient, who was initially kept at the centre, had to be shifted to Agra for further treatment after his condition became critical.

The nearest city to the village is Agra which is 40 km away. As a result, the villagers are heavily dependent on the centre. However, the centre doesn't even have an oxygen supply to help COVID patients gasping for breath.

Due to a lack of awareness about the disease and its spread, even those who have tested positive have refused to go to the city for treatment.

The police officials have arrived at the Kurangwa isolation centre to warn villagers of the rapid spread the village has seen over the past weeks, reported India Today.

Another village named Bamrauli Katara located just 12 km from Agra is witnessing deaths due to COVID. The population of the village is around 40,000.

At least 50 people have died in a large gram panchayat area in the district till now. According to the village head, people who died showed symptoms of COVID, including difficulty in breathing and dipping oxygen levels. He shared that many people have been killed on the way to the hospital.

After repeated appeals from the villagers, officials of the health department reached the village on Monday. They tested 46 people, out of which two were found positive.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767, while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.