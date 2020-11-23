Odisha: Vedanta Distributes Solar Equipment To Promote Clean Energy In Lanjigarh

Vedanta's Alumina Refinery at Lanjigarh, Odisha, has come up with an 'Energy Conservation Project' for the villages in and around the factory premises in a bid to promote usage of clean energy.

The organisation distributed solar lights to every household in Dengsargi village through its employee volunteerism program to create awareness on clean lighting and clean cooking amongst the villagers.

The project, with its employee participation, has been trying to engage its internal community for social welfare. It has been aiming to cover 15 villages in the fiscal 2020-21 and transform as many as 70 villages of Lanjigarh block into energy-efficiency villages in three years.

Distribution of solar lights and fuel-efficient chullahs under the initiative has been the company's first step towards ensuring a non-polluting, reliable and affordable source of energy for the community and informing them about sustainable alternatives.

Increased study hours for children in the evening, reduction in the respiratory health risks among women and children by eliminating the use of firewood and aiding an increase in the income and savings of the locals by providing access to energy in evening hours at an affordable rate have been stated as potential benefits from switching to clean energy consumption.

To ensure that the villagers understand the process of using such equipment, Vedanta reportedly conducted demonstrations on fuel-efficient chullahs in villages and enrolled women associated with self-help groups under the central government's Ujjwala scheme for LPG connection.

"Earlier we had to depend on candles and fuel lanterns to study in the evening hours, mostly due to disruptions in electricity supply. Now, thanks to the solar lamps distributed by Vedanta, I have been able to extend my study hours well into the evening. The lamp is also helping my mother cook and do other household work at night with ease and comfort," Sanjita Mishra, a student of Sindhibahal village said, reported IndiaCSR.

