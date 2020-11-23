Inclusivity

Rajasthan Govt Announces 30% Reservation For Women In Fair Price Shop Allocation

Image Credits: Bhaskar Assets

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has announced a 30% reservation for women in allocation of Fair Price Shops in the state under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

As reported by India Today, this decision is another step by the Rajasthan government towards women empowerment and the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "This means that another promise made in the manifesto towards women empowerment has been fulfilled."

"Have taken an important decision in the direction of women empowerment by fulfilling another promise out of the promises made in the public manifesto letter. 30 per cent shops will now be reserved for women out of the shops allocated from the Public Distribution system in the state. Have approved an amendment in the Fair Price Shop allocation policy for this," he added.

This decision was initiated by the Rajasthan government so that women can get equal opportunities and also facilitate their financial independence.

"Due to this decision women will get opportunities for livelihood and will be able to move ahead in the direction of financial independence... It is worth mentioning that reservation for women in shop allocation under the public distribution system was announced in the public manifesto letter. With the approval of the amendment in the shop allocation policy, this public declaration will be able to take concrete form. It is noteworthy that in less than two years itself with a continuous process, 257 announcements out of 501 announcements made in the public manifesto letter, have been completed and 176 are under progress," Gehlot said.

