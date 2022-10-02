All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Education For All! This Tech-Driven Platform Empowers Parents To Drive Learning For Children At Home

Image Credit: Top Parent

Responsible Business

Education For All! This Tech-Driven Platform Empowers Parents To Drive Learning For Children At Home

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  2 Oct 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The pandemic phase in India affected over 180 million children from pre-primary to elementary level due to school closures. Founded in 2020, Top Parent came into existence to solve the same issue through its tech-driven platform that empowers parents to engage with children.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The pandemic crisis has affected over 180 million children in India from pre-primary to elementary level of education due to school closures. A recent study highlights that children have not just lost curricular learning for the current year but also what they learned in the previous year.

This regression is alarming as 92 per cent of children have 'lost' at least one foundational ability, such as reading with comprehension, and 82 per cent have lost the ability to perform basic addition and multiplication. The school closures during the pandemic phase forced students to stay home, leading to a loss in their learning patterns.

Bridge Between Child's Learning & Keeping Parents Involved

To combat the prevalent issue, Top Parent was founded in 2020 by Sashwati Banerjee, which uses vernacular technology solutions to empower parents to deepen engagement with children and drive learning at home. It has pioneered a home learning app, an easy-to-use, parent-facing app to empower and equip parents to teach their children.

Top Parent provides a bridge between a child's learning and keeping parents involved and engaged in that process. Being a free mobile app, it equips parents from low-income communities with language, resources, and strategies to support their young children (3-8 years) to catch up on the learning loss and get ready for school and life.

Using Creative Forms Of Learning

The app deploys multiple learning systems to engage parents and children creatively, resulting in faster, deeper, and more effective learning. The curriculum uses the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) framework. It is competency-based (each competency is served through bite-sized multimedia resources: videos, worksheets, and continuous assessments).

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the company said, "The learning engineering backend captures child level performance to deploy personalised content that is level and competency-based and informs our engagement strategy to support parents and children through their learning journey via IVRS and WhatsApp."

So far, the Top Parent mobile application has crossed 2.8 lakh downloads and has a 1.4 lakh active user base, claimed by the company. Most users are active, with an average of 26 minutes of engagement. The aim is to expand the reach and benefit more parents and children in their learning journey.

Also Read: Annual Cleanliness Survey: Indore Bags Cleanest City Award For Sixth Time, MP Ranks First Among States

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Top Parent 
Learning at Home 
Education 

Must Reads

Education For All! This Tech-Driven Platform Empowers Parents To Drive Learning For Children At Home
Employees Who Shifted To 4-Day Work Week Spend Their Extended Free Time Sleeping, Says Report
Jharkhand Deploys 'Shakti Squad' To Ensure Women's Safety During Durga Puja Festivities
My Story: 'People Call Me A Cancer Survivor, But I'm Just A Mom Who Battled With Life For Her Baby'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X