The city of Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the next two spots. In the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the central government, Madhya Pradesh bagged the title of 'best-performing state.'

As Indore and Surat retained their first and second ranks among cities across the country, Vijayawada lost its third position to Navi Mumbai. According to the list, the top 10 cities with more than one lakh population are Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, GVM Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Bhopal, Tirupati, Mysore, New Delhi, and Ambikapur, reported The Print.

Madhya Pradesh is followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the list of best performing states. In 2021, Chhattisgarh was ranked first in the list of states. The state of Tripura has been ranked first in the state category with fewer than 100 urban local bodies, followed by Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

The president of India, Draupadi Murmu, gave accolades to the winners at Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022, organised on Saturday (October 1). The event was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries.

Category-Wise Awards To Cities & States

In the 7th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards, Haridwar has been adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than one lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. In the category of less than one lakh population, Bijnor has secured the top position, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar.

The cities like Noida and Chandigarh have bagged the title of 'best self-sustainable medium city' and 'fastest mover state/national capital or UT,' respectively. According to experts, the annual cleanliness survey that is conducted annually helps the states and municipalities to undergo self-assessment based on the reports.

The overall marks based on which the assessment was carried out were 7,500, consisting of three components -- service level progress (3,000 points), citizen voice (2,250 points), and certification (2,250 points). The survey aims to assess the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Urban Local Bodies based on different cleanliness parameters. The survey was started in 2016 with the assessment of 73 cities, and it has managed to cover 4,354 cities this year.

Also Read: Vision To Help Needy! This Teenager Has Made AI-Based Platform To Help Underprivileged People