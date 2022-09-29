Vision To Help Needy! This Teenager Has Made AI-Based Platform To Help Underprivileged People

The effort to help the needy through donation is always appreciated by society and gives the person a sense of satisfaction. But the process might become complex in finding the beneficiaries and knowing their need. Making it easy, DEasyy was founded in 2022 with a vision to make donations easy through its platform.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based DEasyy donation platform brings donators and beneficiaries on one platform for a convenient and efficient process. The aim is to help the underprivileged or needy people with a comfortable experience receiving donations.

How Does It Work?

The platform also makes the process easy for donors, individuals or businesses. Being a single application capable of onboarding donors, it makes donation deliveries convenient through the 'create and track deliveries' feature.

The donors can initiate the donation process in various categories, from food donations, clothes, footwear, books, and stationeries to medical items. The donation can be scheduled to be picked up at any date or time by POCs (Point of Contact- NGO, agencies, or companies). The ML-based optimisation of the application ensures hassle-free and zero-contact pick-up of donations.

The POC of an NGO, company, or agency can get them registered to this application. The task of the POC is to pick up the donation items from the donor's location and drop them same at the site of the beneficiary. The POCs will have to capture an image of the delivered donations, which will be uploaded to the application to ensure transparency in the process.

SOS Feature For Emergency Help

One of the other key features of the application is its SOS (emergency alert) feature. While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the company said that If any poor person or family needs urgent help in terms of expensive medicines, blood, etc., this platform can be used by recipient PoCs to trigger SOS, which will be received by all the people registered to this platform and hence can offer help immediately.

The founder of the application, Manan Khanna, is a 17.5-year-old DPS, RK Puram, Delhi student. He has been working on this initiative with his team for the last one and a half years, and at present, a few pilot deployments are being done in some Gurgaon locations with selected NGOs. His vision to help needy and underprivileged people with the use of technology has been within him since his childhood.

