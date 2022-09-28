All section
Caste discrimination
Bhubaneshwar Police Uses Social Media To Spread Awareness About Mental Health, Stress Management

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Bhubaneswar Police

Mental Health
Odisha,  28 Sep 2022

Suicide cases in the state capital are on the rise. To tackle the same, the Bhubaneswar Police is reaching out to a broader audience through social media platforms to spread awareness on mental health and stress management.

The increasing number of mental health disorders and stress cases have become common among students and working professionals. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha witnessed 15 deaths by suicide every day in 2021. Notably, among the suicide victims, the number of males is way more than that of females.

To tackle the rising issue, the Bhubaneswar police have now taken the initiative to spread awareness among people about mental health and stress management. To reach a broader audience, the administration is using social media platforms to conduct sessions and discussions, reported The New Indian Express.

Live Conversation With Mental Health Experts

The Bhubaneswar Urban Police district is also using social media platforms, especially Twitter, to organise live conversations with mental health experts. The first live session with several experts is being organised on Wednesday (September 28).

Speakers like the former professor of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Dr Shekhar P Seshadri, and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi, will participate in the session to share their experiences and ways to tackle mental health disorders.

'Rising Stress In Society'

The Bhubaneswar police administration has named the session- 'Rising stress in society - understanding sources and finding solutions.' The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prateek Singh, will host the event. According to officials, the initiative aims to spread awareness among the people and police officers.

Law enforcement is not just a high-risk job; it also involves mental pressure, leading to stress. The initiative also aims to improve the mental health and efficiency of cops in the Bhubaneswar police department. According to officials, similar virtual sessions, live conversations, and interactions are scheduled to happen in the future.

Bhubaneswar Police 
Mental Health 
Stress Management 

