Caste discrimination
This AI-Based Tool Allows Doctors To Enter Patient Data Faster, Maintain Error-Free Medical Records

Image Credits: Pixabay, Freepik

Responsible Business

This AI-Based Tool Allows Doctors To Enter Patient Data Faster, Maintain Error-Free Medical Records

Tashafi Nazir

15 Jun 2022

Augnito is a cloud-based speech-to-text software that guarantees error-free medical documentation by converting human voice to written text in real time. This AI tool is four times faster than typing, and doctors can save at least 1-2 hours daily.

As per India's current population estimate of 135 crores, there is one doctor for every 1,445 patients, which is below the World Health Organisation's recommended criteria.

Clinical documentation has always been critical for healthcare professionals for billing, insurance, medico-legal purposes and analytics to achieve better patient care. For the Indian healthcare system to scale and support a billion-plus population, widespread adoption of Electronic Medical Records is needed.

Observing the lack of any such system in India, Rustom Lawyer founded Augnito, cloud-based speech-to-text software that guarantees error-free medical documentation by converting human voice to written text in real-time.

Why Augnito?

Developed in India after years of extensive research and co-designed by doctors and leading AI scientists, Augnito comes preloaded with the entire language of medicine, doctors can now personalise it by adding new diseases and drugs, in addition to patient or city names. The company claimed that these features are first of a kind and are of immense value to medicos working in high-pressure setups such as hospitals and clinics.

With Augnito, Rustom aims to not only help over 1,00,000 Indian doctors to fight "Physician Burnout" (where doctors end up spending as much time inputting patient data as they do in patient consultation averaging close to 3-4 hours a day), but also help other clinical staff, the company shared with The Logical Indian.

As India upgrades its digital systems, more and more pressure will continue on physicians to input and maintain better records.

Helps Doctors To Save 2 Hrs Daily

Augnito will play a critical role in making that process efficient, freeing up their time to focus on the patient rather than typing into a screen. Using this AI tool is four times faster than typing and doctors can save at least 1-2 hours daily.

The AI and technology upgrades allow doctors to choose their medical speciality and even spelling preferences to set their own speech model. In addition, they can adjust microphone volumes automatically and suppress background noise levels at the tap of a button.

Augnito has also been onboarded by the NHS in the UK and is present in 24 states across India.

Currently, renowned hospitals in India use Augnito's technology to record data. It has reached over 8000 doctors across India and has provided contactless documentation.

"This technology has given doctors much more autonomy to work in a mobile way without the need for administrative manpower," the company said.

Also Read: This Kashmir Cafe Is Run Exclusively By Indian Army, Gets '10-Star' Rating By Anand Mahindra



