This Kashmir Cafe Is Run Exclusively By Indian Army, Gets '10-Star' Rating By Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra never fails to amaze viewers when it comes to sharing heartwarming and inspiring stories on his Twitter handle. This time also, he has gained people's attention by sharing an exciting video of a Kashmir cafe run exclusively by the Indian Army.

The Log Hut Cafe in Gurez is a perfect spot for the bikers, trekkers and locals to stop for a cup of coffee. The purpose of starting the cafe was to create a space for the locals to socialise among themselves, as the youth of the area had no such place, according to WION.



The video, originally shared by content creator Garima Goel, shows her giving a tour of the beautiful cafe. She goes around to show the ambience, décor, and variety of food and beverages at the restaurant, India Today reported.



Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old Mahindra wrote in the caption, "As far as I'm concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination."

Netizens Are Impressed



Since being shared, the video has garnered over 500k views and nearly 20k likes. Netizens are in love with the location, and some shared a few cafe suggestions around the area as well.



"My friends and I were lucky to be there on the opening day of the cafe last year on August 24th, 2021. The Jawans were extremely hospitable and their generosity when we asked for the bill was "nahin Bhaiya log aap aaj sirf feedback dijiye bill nahin," one of the users commented on the post.



"Almost every border area we find Indian Army giving all the services. My entire trip in Arunachal Pradesh we enjoyed the shopping, tourism, cafe services run by the Army. Though we see other shops we made a point to by from the army outlets," another user commented.



Indian Army's main aim behind opening this space in Gurez is to introduce the cafe culture and also help the area's youth by practically showing them how small businesses are run. All the cafe staff are local and trained by army personnel.

