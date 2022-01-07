Eco-Friendly Pledge! Samsung Products To Consume Near-Zero Energy When Not In Use By 2025

By 2025, Samsung is set to make all of its TVs and phone chargers operate on near-zero standby power so that the products consume almost no energy when not in use. The company is building a more sustainable, customised, and connected future with products and initiatives that minimise environmental impact, cater to consumers' lifestyles, and make seamless smart home experiences.

During a pre-show keynote event at CES 2022 on January 6, Samsung Electronics unveiled its vision for the future, "Together for tomorrow". The new concept empowers everyone to create positive change and drives collaborations that address some of the planet's most pressing challenges.



Keynote speaker Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of DX Division at Samsung, highlighted the company's efforts to usher in a new age of togetherness, with customisable experiences that reflect evolving lifestyles of customers, and innovations that mark progress for both society and the planet. He said that Samsung plans to make its vision a reality by introducing a range of sustainability initiatives, purposeful partnerships, and customisable and connected technologies, according to India CSR.

Everyday Sustainability

Samsung's vision for the future is built on what the company calls "everyday sustainability." It is a concept that inspires the company to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does. The company has realised its vision by adopting new, low-impact product manufacturing practices, footprint-reducing packaging and a more sustainable customer experience, and responsibly disposing of products at the end of their lifecycles.

Reduce Carbon Emissions

Samsung's efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the production cycle have also gained recognition from the Carbon Trust, the leading authority on carbon footprint in the world. In 2021, the company's Carbon Trust-certified memory chips helped reduce carbon emissions by around 7,00,000 tons.



The company's efforts in this area extend beyond semiconductors and include expanding the use of recycled materials. To introduce everyday sustainability to more products, the company's Visual Display Business plans to use 30 times more recycled plastics than last year. Samsung also revealed plans to expand its recycled materials to include all mobile products and home appliances over the next three years.

Use Of Recycled Materials

Last year, all of Samsung's TV boxes included recycled materials. For 2022, the company revealed that it would be expanding the use of recycled materials to fit the boxes' interior packaging. Now, recycled materials will be incorporated into Styrofoam, plastic bags, and box holders. It also said the global expansion of its award-winning Eco-Packaging program. The program's expansion, which transforms cardboard boxes into cat houses, side tables, and other helpful furniture items, will include packaging for home appliances like microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and others.



Samsung is also building sustainability in a way that customers experience its products. Such experiences will be integral to empowering individuals to reduce their carbon footprint and make positive changes together for a better tomorrow. For example, the company introduced notable enhancements to its first-of-its-kind SolarCell Remote, which puts an end to battery waste with a built-in solar panel that can be charged day and night.

Collection Of E-Waste

E-waste is another huge challenge for the electronics industry, that is why Samsung has collected over five million tons of e-waste since 2009. In 2021, for mobile products, the company launched Galaxy for the Planet, a sustainability platform created to bring about tangible climate action and minimise the environmental footprints of the devices throughout their lifecycles.



"These are essential steps, but we cannot achieve our goals alone. We believe open innovation and collaboration are keys to fighting climate change and protecting our environment," Han said. Keeping this in mind, Samsung announced that its eco-conscious technologies including the SolarCell Remote would be made open source, so that others can utilise them for their new devices too.



Samsung's decision to make such technologies openly accessible reflects a commitment to innovation and everyday sustainability that transcends industries. The collaboration with Patagonia that the company announced at the keynote demonstrates the innovation type that can result when companies from entirely different sectors come together to address environmental concerns. The innovative solution will help fight plastic pollution by enabling Samsung washing machines to minimise microplastics entering waterways through laundry cycles.



"This is a serious issue, and it cannot be solved of our own," said Vincent Stanley, Director of Philosophy at Patagonia. Appreciating the dedication and hard work of the engineers at Samsung, Stanley described the working relationship as "a perfect example of the kind of collaboration one needs to help turn the tide of climate change and restore nature to health."



To introduce more tailored product experiences to customers' homes, Samsung announced the introduction of even more customisation options for its Bespoke lineup of home appliances. This includes new Bespoke options for Samsung's Family Hub and French 3-Door and 4-Door refrigerators, over-the-range microwaves, dishwashers and ranges. Samsung is also introducing new products, including the Bespoke Jet Vacuum, Washer and Dryer, expanding the lineup to every room in the house to offer customers more ways to customise their space to suit their needs and style.

