UAE-Based LuLu Group To Invest Rs 200 Crore in J&K To Set Up Food Processing, Logistics Hub

Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Jan 2022 8:30 AM GMT

Jammu and Kashmir rank number one in Saffron, Apple, Walnut, and Almond production in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the UT reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE-based retail giant LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar.

The agreement was signed in Dubai by J&K Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director of LuLu Group in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and LuLu group chairman MA Yusuff Ali, The Indian Express reported.

Lt Governor Sinha said that the relations between India and UAE are long-standing and deep-rooted. He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people-to-people contact and trade have gained momentum in recent times.

J&K Promotion Week

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir promotion week at the LuLu hypermarket, Dubai.

"The world-famous GI-tagged saffron has been launched at LuLu Hypermarket, which will be a major step towards boosting J&K and Dubai partnership. LuLu group is already importing apples from the Union Territory and with saffron, we are adding Kashmir's finest spice to the basket. I am sure this new beginning will take our trade to unprecedented levels," Sinha said.

Presence Across 10 Countries

LuLu Group has a presence across 10 countries with 217 hypermarkets in GCC and Egypt.

Jammu and Kashmir rank number one in Saffron, Apple, Walnut, and Almond production in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the UT reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.

Last year, the LuLu group imported the famed Kashmiri apples for its 190-plus hypermarkets in the GCC and other countries.

