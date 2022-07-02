This Pune-Based Dairy Startup Takes Charge To Fight Adulteration, Empowers Farmers In Rural India

Health and nutrition have now gone beyond just counting calories. Chemical-free, organic products are being largely accepted as a healthier alternative. Truly Desi- a Pune-based dairy and grocery startup, cater to this very need. It is a mission-driven brand with the objective of the welfare of farmers from rural India and connecting them directly with the customers to sell their produce at a reasonable price and make them economically strong. The company has various desi dairy products, certified organic groceries, fruits, and vegetables.

Initially started as a farmer producer company named Gauecogram Agrovikas Producer Company Limited, Truly Desi was incorporated in June 2018 and started its operations in December of the same year.

Solution To Adulterated Dairy Products

Truly Desi was started by Rupali Kakade as an initiative to provide organic products for her family. It was in 2016 when Rupali noticed her daughter falling ill frequently. After numerous tests, she found out that her daughter's illness and allergies were due to the adulterated milk and dairy products she was consuming. To solve this, Rupali and her husband decided to bring a few Lal Kandhar cows (a breed of cattle native to India) to their farm and consume A2 milk from them. They also started distributing the milk to their family and friends. Starting with just a few cows, Truly Desi has now over 100 cows on their farm.

The startup aims to create an ecosystem for the benefit of the consumers and producers of eco-friendly fresh, 100 per cent certified organic products. It offers organic indigenous dairy products along with food and groceries to consumers. The main objective is to find an alternative to the contaminated dairy products available on the market.

A2 milk is obtained from Indian/Desi Cows and has a protein that is easier to digest and does not cause digestive problems like constipation or bloating. It is good for infants and seniors, especially as they have weaker digestive systems.

Truly Desi has a wide range of products right, from A2 milk, kulhad dahi, ghee, buttermilk, khawa, and paneer. In addition, the company is set to introduce ice creams and shrikhand - all made with A2 milk. The startup also plans to get into superfoods like yoghurts and fortified milk, milk-based bars, etc. in future. Truly Desi products are available on the Truly Desi website, Truly Desi daily app, Amazon, Bigbasket, Nature's Basket, Dunzo, You Care Lifestyle, and Dorabjee's, amongst various other platforms.

Founder and MD, Truly Desi, Rupali Kakade, believes that the transition from conventional to organic cannot be made overnight; it is a process.

"We are looking to change the entire ecosystem of food which has been diluted over the years. Farmers use chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and we consume that food. To solve this issue, we are providing farmers with organic fertilisers made from cow dung. So along with the production of organic food, we are also looking to improve the condition of the soil," she said.

"We are trying to solve the problem right from the root. This also helps us in reversing the harmful effect of the chemicals of chemical fertilisers and pesticides on soil and eventually restoring and preserving the mother earth. We are not just a brand; we are a brand-for-a-cause," she added.

Talking about quality standards at Truly Desi, Co-founder, and CEO, Truly Desi Mohit Rathod said, "We have our own farm, our own SOPs. We have only Desi or Indian cows on our farms. They easily adapt to Indian climate changes and unlike foreign breeds, they do not require medicines or antibiotics to keep them healthy."

"However, we have them vaccinated regularly, they also undergo routine health check-ups. We have our own fodder production as well. This makes sure that the cows on our farm only have a natural and fresh food intake, which directly affects the quality of milk they produce. Even if we outsource the milk, we personally monitor those farms to make sure that they fit the operating processes," he added.

Committed To Develop Sustainable System

Truly Desi is committed to developing a sustainable system. The cow dung and urine collected from the farms are put in a biogas digester and the company's workers use the gas in their houses for cooking and other purposes. They also intend to generate electricity through the excess biogas and use it on their farms. The company is a firm believer in the concept of Soil Health and feels that it is not only important to maintain good soil health but also to enrich it. Their core objective is to regain, retain and improve the organic content of the soil through all their initiatives.

The startup is currently bootstrapped, and the founders are looking to raise 8-10 crores in the next few months. They plan to expand their franchise in Mumbai city, and their long-term objective is to get into agro-tourism and traceability, where all of their products will have a QR code. Customers can scan the QR code and receive all the details about the farm, the health and diet of the cows, their mental health, and details about all other products available to them.

Truly Desi believes that along with the production of organic products, another problem that needs to be addressed is the availability and accessibility of these products. To solve this, they have a complete in-house system from production to doorstep delivery. They deliver their products as produced, without any alterations, and also use high-quality packaging so that there is no external adulteration. The company does not focus on profitability alone but also ensures that its operations are completely animal cruelty-free.

Also Read: After Delhi & UP, Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Happiness Curriculum In Marathi Medium Schools