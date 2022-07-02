After Delhi & UP, Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Happiness Curriculum In Marathi Medium Schools

After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Maharashtra government is all set to introduce a happiness curriculum in the state-run Marathi medium schools for students of classes 1 to 8.

The former state education minister, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, who resigned from the post on June 30 following the downfall of the Shiv Sena government, declared the introduction of the happiness curriculum before signing off, News18 reported.

Signed off as School Education Minister, Maharashtra yesterday with these two decisions close to my heart...



1) Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. #mindfullness#happinesscurriculum

Aims At Students' Overall Development



The new curriculum will be introduced in the upcoming academic year and aims at the students' overall development, including their mental and physical well-being.



In a circular issued on June 30, the state government has directed these schools to begin the day for students with mindfulness. The first 35 minutes in the school will be utilised for fun activities to develop self-awareness among children, The Times of India reported.

First Introduced In Delhi

The happiness curriculum was first introduced in government schools in Delhi in July 2018 to relieve children from stress and help them focus on their studies. Schools will have to choose different activities for six days a week, including poetry, reading, arts and development in cognition. The time can be adjusted by reducing the regular periods by five minutes each. There will not be any assessment of students. Nor will there be any exams on the happiness curriculum.



Last year in August, the Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also launched the 'Happiness Syllabus' in the state-run schools. Known as the Realisation Curriculum, the government initially planned to run the happiness course in 15 districts across 10 schools, including Ayodhya.



Meanwhile, some Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra had begun implementing the happiness curriculum to improve the quality of education, mental well-being and problem-solving ability among children. Schools in Bhor taluka of the Pune district began engaging students in mindfulness, problem-solving, and critical thinking from 2020-21. Schools in Satara, too, have started exploring nuanced ideas of happiness.

