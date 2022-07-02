All section
After Delhi & UP, Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Happiness Curriculum In Marathi Medium Schools

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

After Delhi & UP, Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Happiness Curriculum In Marathi Medium Schools

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  2 July 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The happiness curriculum will be introduced in the state-run Marathi medium schools for students of classes 1 to 8 in the upcoming academic year. It aims at the students' overall development, including their mental and physical well-being.

After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Maharashtra government is all set to introduce a happiness curriculum in the state-run Marathi medium schools for students of classes 1 to 8.

The former state education minister, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, who resigned from the post on June 30 following the downfall of the Shiv Sena government, declared the introduction of the happiness curriculum before signing off, News18 reported.

Aims At Students' Overall Development

The new curriculum will be introduced in the upcoming academic year and aims at the students' overall development, including their mental and physical well-being.

In a circular issued on June 30, the state government has directed these schools to begin the day for students with mindfulness. The first 35 minutes in the school will be utilised for fun activities to develop self-awareness among children, The Times of India reported.

First Introduced In Delhi

The happiness curriculum was first introduced in government schools in Delhi in July 2018 to relieve children from stress and help them focus on their studies. Schools will have to choose different activities for six days a week, including poetry, reading, arts and development in cognition. The time can be adjusted by reducing the regular periods by five minutes each. There will not be any assessment of students. Nor will there be any exams on the happiness curriculum.

Last year in August, the Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also launched the 'Happiness Syllabus' in the state-run schools. Known as the Realisation Curriculum, the government initially planned to run the happiness course in 15 districts across 10 schools, including Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, some Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra had begun implementing the happiness curriculum to improve the quality of education, mental well-being and problem-solving ability among children. Schools in Bhor taluka of the Pune district began engaging students in mindfulness, problem-solving, and critical thinking from 2020-21. Schools in Satara, too, have started exploring nuanced ideas of happiness.

Also Read: Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Maharashtra Govt 
Happiness Curriculum 
Maharashtra Schools 
Maharashtra Education 

