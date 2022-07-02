All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students

Image Credits: Mint, Facebook

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  2 July 2022 8:06 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) will run from the university's campus in Kasaragod. Students from the SC communities with a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification between 22 to 37 years are eligible to take admission in the centre.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central University of Kerala is setting up a coaching centre to prepare students who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities for the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), fully funded by the central government, will run from the university's campus in Periya town in the Kasaragod district.

Best And Free Of Cost Coaching

Vice-chancellor Prof H Venkateshwarlu, on Friday, July 1, said that the coaching would be the best and free of cost for the students. Those hailing from the Scheduled Caste communities with a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification between 22 to 37 years are eligible to take admission to the centre, The New Indian Express reported.

Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has sanctioned a grant of ₹75 lakh for the centre annually. Three specialist resource persons will be hired for a monthly salary of ₹1.15 lakh.

Special Sessions By Retired IAS Officers

In addition, special sessions would be conducted by serving and retired IAS officers, and experts in various fields.

The vice-chancellor said that Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence has 100 seats, 33 per cent reserved for female students.

The application form is available on www.cukerala.ac.in, whereas the programme coordinator is Dr M Nagarajan, assistant professor in the Department of Genomics. The last date for the submission of applications is July 25, following which an entrance examination will be conducted to select students.

The result will be declared on August 29 and classes will begin on October 1.

Students can address the applications to the Programme Coordinator, Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Central University of Kerala, Periya PO, Kasaragod, 671320.

A committee headed by the dean of students' welfare, professor K Arun Kumar will manage DACE. Dr Ambedkar Foundation will set up DACE in 31 Central Universities, one in every state and Union Territory.

Also Read: Only 36% Gig Workers Are Financially Resilient In India: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Central University Of Kerala 
IAS Coaching Centre 
Scheduled Caste Students 
Free IAS Coaching 

Must Reads

Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students
'Deshbhakti' Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education
GST Exemptions Waived For Curd, Meat, Hospital, Hotel Rooms- All You Need To Know
Only 36% Gig Workers Are Financially Resilient In India: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X