Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students

The Central University of Kerala is setting up a coaching centre to prepare students who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities for the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), fully funded by the central government, will run from the university's campus in Periya town in the Kasaragod district.

Best And Free Of Cost Coaching

Vice-chancellor Prof H Venkateshwarlu, on Friday, July 1, said that the coaching would be the best and free of cost for the students. Those hailing from the Scheduled Caste communities with a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification between 22 to 37 years are eligible to take admission to the centre, The New Indian Express reported.



Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has sanctioned a grant of ₹75 lakh for the centre annually. Three specialist resource persons will be hired for a monthly salary of ₹1.15 lakh.

Special Sessions By Retired IAS Officers

In addition, special sessions would be conducted by serving and retired IAS officers, and experts in various fields.



The vice-chancellor said that Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence has 100 seats, 33 per cent reserved for female students.



The application form is available on www.cukerala.ac.in, whereas the programme coordinator is Dr M Nagarajan, assistant professor in the Department of Genomics. The last date for the submission of applications is July 25, following which an entrance examination will be conducted to select students.



The result will be declared on August 29 and classes will begin on October 1.



Students can address the applications to the Programme Coordinator, Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Central University of Kerala, Periya PO, Kasaragod, 671320.



A committee headed by the dean of students' welfare, professor K Arun Kumar will manage DACE. Dr Ambedkar Foundation will set up DACE in 31 Central Universities, one in every state and Union Territory.

