This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps

From a homegrown petrol pump business in Maharashtra to forming a path-breaking company for a global cause - the founders of a Pune-based startup have given a different meaning to innovation.

Starting with doorstep delivery of diesel through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile petrol pumps (a stationary petrol pump being replicated on wheels), Repos aims at redefining India's energy distribution system.

The startup is backed by Emeritus Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and has achieved some major milestones since its inception. Recently, it raised a pre-series A round of funding of ₹560 million and became the first-ever startup to receive funding from Ratan Tata twice.

How Did It Start?

In 2017, Chetan Walunj and his wife Aditi Bhosale Walunj set on a mission to take their family business of a petrol pump to a more meaningful dimension. Fuelling large-scale industries were something they were catering to every day. But after noticing massive fuel wastage and loss due to theft and spillage, which was adding to the increasing Co2 emissions, the duo decided it was high time this issue was addressed. They saw a great opportunity in these challenges and innovated a system to offer diesel to industries through a door-to-door mobile service.



A carbon-neutral future is the way ahead for the world, but has one ever wondered how to achieve this goal? Repos, the pioneers of energy distribution, believe that one of the fastest ways to get there is by transforming the energy distribution system and bridging the gap between the demand and supply of energy. Their mission is to bring all fuels, including liquid, gaseous, or electric, under one roof and make them available to the last mile with just a click on the phone. The startup delivers these fuels using safe and technologically-advanced special purpose vehicles (IoT-based Mobile Fuel Stations).



"There is a vast gap between the supply and demand of these cleaner forms of energy around the world. While consumers are eager to make the transition toward clean energy, there is still no mass distribution of these energy forms. We at Repos believe that this gap between supply and demand can be bridged by the innovative solution of mobile energy distribution," Aditi Bhosale Walunj, co-founder of Repos, told The Logical Indian.



Foundation of IoT

With the invaluable mentorship from Ratan Tata, Repos built the giant walls of the IoT Factory, which gave birth to the innovative and ground-breaking technology of the Repos Mobile Petrol Pump (RMPP). With that, they launched a Repos Mobile Petrol Pump in Varanasi, which served as the catalyst for the revolution they were set to bring about.



Besides RMPP, Repos has also innovated DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine), a one-of-its-kind in-house fuel management solution that provides owners with real-time data on the availability, quality, quantity, and usage of fuel, thereby offering them complete control over their fuel procurement and management. It is a mix of software and technology that enables it to function with a simple mobile app.



As a part of its ongoing endeavour to revolutionise the energy distribution system and move toward a carbon light tomorrow, Repos is now working on bringing renewable energies such as ethanol, methanol, and biofuels on its mobile distribution network.



So far, Repos has its presence in over 220 cities across India, with more than 2000 Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps operating on the ground.



Winning The National Startup Award

Repos's unwavering commitment and faith were ultimately rewarded when they received the National Startup Award - the most prestigious award in its history in the IoT subsector. After numerous roadblocks and challenges, the company eventually crossed off one of its significant milestones with this award.



Repos is on a constant quest to find new ways for efficient energy distribution every day, unlocking new potential and new possibilities on their way. The sky has always been the limit for their team, and they believe they have just begun.



Representing India At Europe's Biggest Startup Event

The pioneers of energy distribution in India and National Startup Award Winner, Repos, represented India at Europe's biggest startup and tech event - Vivo Technology 2022. They presented their innovative solution of Mobile Energy Distribution - Repos Mobile Petrol Pump through the energy e-commerce platform to help the world transition towards a carbon-neutral future.



For the first time ever, India was chosen as the 'Country of the Year' for the 6th edition of Viva Technology 2022, which was held in Paris from June 15th - 18th, 2022.

"We are now committed to building a robust and efficient distribution system for renewable fuels so that it can reach the last-mile consumers with no or minimal energy wastage," Aditi said.

Also Read: Akasa Air Becomes First Indian Airline To Have Its Crew Uniform Made From Recycled Marine Waste



