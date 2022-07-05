All section
Caste discrimination
Akasa Air Becomes First Indian Airline To Have Its Crew Uniform Made From Recycled Marine Waste

Image Credits: Twitter/ Akasa Air

Trending
Akasa Air Becomes First Indian Airline To Have Its Crew Uniform Made From Recycled Marine Waste

India,  5 July 2022 9:59 AM GMT

The fabric is specially designed for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste, and comfortable sneakers for its in-flight crew.

Akasa Air on Monday (July 4) unveiled the first look of its crew uniform as it prepares for take-off by the end of July. The startup carrier, backed by ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will likely start services in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the company said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets. The fabric is specially designed for Akasa Air using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste and comfortable sneakers for its in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

Further, the uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules, Business Standard reported.

"We have created a uniform in which our team feels comfortable and proud as they direct their energy to ensure a friendly, warm and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," said Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer of Akasa Air.

The airline received delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India last month and plans to conduct proving flights this week, after which it will get the Air Operator Permit for launching commercial operations.

Sneakers Made From Recycled Rubber

As per the company, given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, Vanilla Moon designed light sneakers, that contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support. It added that the sneakers' sole is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without using plastic.

"We are glad to share this shoe design, which is sustainably produced, functional, comfortable, gender-neutral and contemporary," said Deepika Mehra, Founder of Vanilla Moon.

Designed by Delhi-based fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket is inspired from the Indian bandhgala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment.

Singh said that the uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of sustainability, style and reflect Akasa Air's core values.

"From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey to work on such designs and present one of the most sustainable, unique and functional uniforms of our times," he said.

In November 2021, Akasa Air ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing, including two variants from the 737 MAX family-737-8 and 737-8-200.

Also Read: Service Charge: Government Bans Hotels, Restaurants From Forcing Customers To Tip Staff


