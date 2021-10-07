Myntra Ups Its Sustainability Game, Eliminates 100% Single-Use Plastic Packaging

Fashion brand Myntra has successfully implemented 100 per cent plastic-free packaging in its entire supply chain. Adhering to its commitment outlined in August 2019, the fashion giant's sellers have also adopted the green packaging defined by the brand.

Plastic cello tapes, bubble wraps and poly covers have now been replaced with paper tapes, shredded materials, paper covers and boxes, respectively. Polybags, used for attaching customer invoices, have been replaced with a recycled Kraft paper pouch and RFID-tagged multi-use polyester bags, piloted for reverse shipments as packaging materials, India CSR reported. A unique QR code scanning has also been implemented for each bag to prevent any use of plastic packaging.



This milestone is a remarkable outcome of the attempts initiated by Myntra towards lining up its seller partners and assisting them with a transition path to slowly adopt sustainable and environment friendly packaging alternatives.



"We place strong importance on sustainable and responsible business practices. Myntra has been dedicated to its mission of going plastic-free. Packaging offers a visible and tangible indication of our goal to creating a sustainable environment and moving towards a 100 per cent elimination of single-use plastic is a huge step and an important milestone in the direction of sustainable practices," Amar Nagaram, Myntra's CEO, told India CSR.

Diversion Of 670 Tonnes 0f Plastic

As of September 2021, the move to replace single-use plastic has led to the diversion of 670 tonnes of plastic.



The brand ensured that all its fulfilment centres are equipped with the right technology and adequate infrastructure, including machine customisation, to carry out the goal of sustainable packaging in totality.



Another key initiative in this direction includes 'Ecommerce-ready packaging'-a sustainable program, which is aimed to get away with the need for a secondary layer of packaging in e-commerce shipments permanently and shipping products directly in primary packaging.



Myntra is India's first fashion e-commerce company to tie up with the Better Cotton Initiative, the most extensive cotton sustainability programme worldwide aiming to make cotton farming sustainable. In 2020, the brand also announced that two of its largest fulfilment centres were solar power enabled.

In July this year, another e-commerce firm— Flipkart— said it has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across its fulfillment centres in the country, in line with the commitment it had made in 2019 to move to plastic-free packaging in its own supply chain by 2021.

