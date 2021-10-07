Step Towards Inclusivity! This Chennai-Based Cafe Offers Jobs To Inmates Of Institute Of Mental Health

In an attempt to create an inclusive atmosphere for people dealing with mental health issues, a community cafe in Chennai is giving job opportunities to the recovering inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The institute works in collaboration with Hot Breads, a reputed brand in the food industry, to start 'Rvive Cafe' in Kilpauk, India Today reported.



Away from the city's hustle-bustle, the community cafe is all painted white with a glass roof, rustic furniture, spacious dining, huge mural quoting 'Sigmund Freud' and has already become popular among youth.

Employment To Marginalised And Acid Attack Victims

Rvive Cafe was launched under Chennai Mission Trust, which aims to revive livelihoods for recovering mental health patients. The cafe also offers employment opportunities to people belonging to the marginalised sections of society and acid attack victims.



Seven patients from the Institute of Mental Health work in the cafe. Among those, two work in the full-time shift while the other five have a part-time shift of three hours. The patients get monthly stipends from IMH management.



"What we do in Rvive is we bring patients who have gone through treatment and we engage them as our staff. The idea of the concept is that we want these people to come back to society to work for which we are providing them with a suitable platform", Sourav, Operations Consultant, told India Today.



Poorna Chandrika, IMH Director, said that the motto behind the initiative is to rehabilitate such patients with a work skill that would help them in the future.



"One of our employees showed me the money he had earned here and he was delighted. He desired to buy a smartphone with that money. This is what rehabilitation is all about," said Chandrika.



She added that patients undergoing treatment for mental illnesses have equal rights towards having personal space, social space, and living like an average person, which should be the goal of rehabilitation.

