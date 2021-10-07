All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Step Towards Inclusivity! This Chennai-Based Cafe Offers Jobs To Inmates Of Institute Of Mental Health

Image Credits: India Today

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Step Towards Inclusivity! This Chennai-Based Cafe Offers Jobs To Inmates Of Institute Of Mental Health

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  7 Oct 2021 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rvive Cafe was launched under Chennai Mission Trust, which aims to revive livelihoods for recovering mental health patients. The cafe also offers employment opportunities to people belonging to the marginalised sections of society and acid attack victims.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an attempt to create an inclusive atmosphere for people dealing with mental health issues, a community cafe in Chennai is giving job opportunities to the recovering inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The institute works in collaboration with Hot Breads, a reputed brand in the food industry, to start 'Rvive Cafe' in Kilpauk, India Today reported.

Away from the city's hustle-bustle, the community cafe is all painted white with a glass roof, rustic furniture, spacious dining, huge mural quoting 'Sigmund Freud' and has already become popular among youth.

Employment To Marginalised And Acid Attack Victims

Rvive Cafe was launched under Chennai Mission Trust, which aims to revive livelihoods for recovering mental health patients. The cafe also offers employment opportunities to people belonging to the marginalised sections of society and acid attack victims.

Seven patients from the Institute of Mental Health work in the cafe. Among those, two work in the full-time shift while the other five have a part-time shift of three hours. The patients get monthly stipends from IMH management.

"What we do in Rvive is we bring patients who have gone through treatment and we engage them as our staff. The idea of the concept is that we want these people to come back to society to work for which we are providing them with a suitable platform", Sourav, Operations Consultant, told India Today.

Poorna Chandrika, IMH Director, said that the motto behind the initiative is to rehabilitate such patients with a work skill that would help them in the future.

"One of our employees showed me the money he had earned here and he was delighted. He desired to buy a smartphone with that money. This is what rehabilitation is all about," said Chandrika.

She added that patients undergoing treatment for mental illnesses have equal rights towards having personal space, social space, and living like an average person, which should be the goal of rehabilitation.

Also Read: Indian Railways Provides Jobs To 2,800 Family Members Of Employees Who Succumbed To COVID


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rvive Cafe 
Mental Health Victims 
IMH 
Community Cafe 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X