Indian Railways Provides Jobs To 2,800 Family Members Of Employees Who Succumbed To COVID

The Indian Railways has given jobs to over 2,800 people who are family members of those who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while on duty. The employment has been provided on compassionate grounds. The Ministry of Railways said that the deceased persons' minor kids will be given jobs after they turn 18.

Railways lost as many as 3,256 officials in various ranks and departments, who worked at different places including stations, tracks, and workshops, to the virus since March last year. The next of kin of 87 per cent of these employees got railway jobs within four months, The Indian Express reported.



In most cases, it was the son or the wife who has taken up the job. Whereas in other cases, the wives of the deceased have requested to keep their jobs on hold till they complete their higher studies to be eligible for posts. The maximum number of jobs belong to the Group D category.



As per sources, Railways plans to complete the compassionate employment drive by the end of October.

Performance Linked Bonus

According to a decision of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 6, the Railways also announced the Performance Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' pay to its employees.

More than 3000 employees in the Indian Railways lost their lives and more than 1.5 lakh staff members tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Mumbai-based Central Railway and Western Railway saw the maximum number of deaths at 743.

Earlier in July 2021, the Indian Railways had said it is considerate towards its employees. There is a policy for giving jobs on compassionate ground to relatives of railway employees who died while on duty or in harness or were medically incapacitated, it said.

Also Read: 'Women In Charge': Eight Female SHOs Among 44 First-Timers To Join Delhi Police Force



