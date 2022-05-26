This Mumbai Based Company Launches Wheelchair Vehicles To Provide Employment For Differently-Abled

All section
Caste discrimination
Responsible Business
Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

India,  26 May 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Low-cost battery-operated wheelchair vehicles will be provided to the specially-abled candidates, which will help them cover a distance of up to 10 km for delivering groceries, medicines and food products.

GRAB, a tech-abled last-mile logistics company has announced the launch of a new project called 'Livelihood on Wheels' that aims to provide livelihood opportunities for differently-abled candidates.

GRAB has launched this initiative in collaboration with Youth4Jobs and NeoMotion Assistive Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Youth4Jobs is an NGO that will assist GRAB to identify the candidates depending on the job role and level of disability faced by the individual. The NGO will understand the nature of employment and remuneration defined by GRAB and explain to the candidate during the identification stage, acting as a coordinator between the two ends.

NeoMotion is the mobility provider and will give mobility equipment to the candidates employed by GRAB. It will also train the candidates on the safe usage of the equipment provided to them, according to India CSR.

Will Cover Around 10 Kms

Low-cost battery-operated wheelchair vehicles will be provided to the specially-abled candidates, which will help them cover a distance of up to 10 km for delivering groceries, medicines and food products. To start with, the project will pilot 10 candidates.

"From its inception, GRAB has always believed to promote inclusivity in its work culture. We are proud to start the 'Livelihood on Wheels' project to support members from the specially-abled community and empower them with financial independence," Nishant Vora, the company's co-founder and director, said.

What Is GRAB?

GRAB (GRAB a Grub) is India's largest and fastest-growing tech-abled last-mile logistics company that caters to businesses ranging from restaurants, online grocers, e-commerce platforms, offline and online retail, kirana stores, pharmacies, and more.

The Mumbai-based company was founded in 2014 when the last-mile delivery market was budding in India. It is the exclusive in-house logistics provider for JioMart. Currently, it works closely with 500 clients outside of Reliance, including Ola Dash, Zepto, KFC, McDonalds, and Big Basket, among others. It caters to over 600 cities and covers more than 13,000 pin codes within the country.

Also Read: Proud Moment! Meet Mohinder K Midha, First Dalit Female Mayor To Be Elected In London Council


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
