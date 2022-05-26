All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Twitter/Santosh Dass

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Proud Moment! Meet Mohinder K Midha, First Dalit Female Mayor To Be Elected In London Council

Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  26 May 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Midha was elected for the next year’s term of 2022-23 at a council meeting on Tuesday, May 24. According to the 'Who Can I vote for UK' website, the Dalit politician received 2,272 votes.

An Indian-origin politician from the United Kingdom's Opposition Labour Party, Councillor Mohinder K Midha, has created history after she was elected mayor of Ealing Council in west London. She has now become the first woman mayor of a local London council from the Dalit community.

According to the 'Who Can I vote for UK' website, the Dalit politician received 2,272 votes and was elected for the next year's term of 2022-23 at a council meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

In its statement, the Labour Party in Ealing said that they are delighted that Mohinder Midha has been made Mayor of Ealing for the following year. The British Dalit community is celebrating the election as a proud moment, News18 reported.

'A Proud Moment'

"The first-ever Dalit woman mayor in the country. A proud moment for all of us", said Santosh Dass, chair of the FABO UK, an umbrella group representing Dalit rights in the country.

Midha had been serving as the Deputy Mayor for the council previously. She was re-elected as a Labour councillor for the Dormers Wells ward in the Ealing Council in London's May 5 local elections.

The Labour Party manifesto she campaigned on lists the pledges like recovering from the pandemic, tackling the cost of living, fighting violent crime and antisocial behaviour, re-growing, re-wilding and recycling, fixing the social care and delivering more genuinely affordable homes.

Ealing London Borough Council is the local authority for the London Borough of Ealing in Greater London, England. It is one of the 32 borough councils in the UK capital.

Also Read: Capt Abhilasha Barak Becomes First Woman Combat Aviator In Indian Army: Know More About Her Journey

