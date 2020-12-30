Uttar Pradesh: JSPL Foundation Supports Reconstruction Of Century-Old School for Girls At Mathura

Spearheading the cause of girl education, JSPL Foundation held the foundation laying ceremony of Sri Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on December 27. With this,the dilapidated school building will be replaced with a new one that would provide all necessary facilities to the students of the school.

For the foundation laying ceremony, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra, SSP Gaurav Grover, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kranti Shekhar, Social Activist Priyal Bhardwaj and various other dignitaries were present. Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation attended the ceremony virtually.

While addressing the ceremony, Ms Jindal gave the message that empowering a girl child with education is the best and the wisest option a nation could have in empowering itself.

She further added that through the construction of the new building of the historic 114-year-old Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College, JSPL Foundation is partnering for promotion of girls' education and contributing to expanding the horizon of equitable and inclusive development of India.

Sri Kishori Raman Girls' Inter College situated in Mathura has been supporting the education of girl children, especially those from the economically weaker, lower and lower-middle sections. As the school has been there for decades, the old building is in a dilapidated state.

JSPL Foundation, under the leadership of Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Naveen Jindal and Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal, is supporting for the construction of a new building in place of the existing old structure.

The new school building would be built over an area of 30,000 sqft. The facilities at the school would include good quality toilets, a grand entrance to the school and a ramp for students facing any disability. The new school building could accommodate up to 5000 girl children in two shifts.

The new school building has been designed in a way such that the students receive ample daylight and there is proper cross air ventilation.

The three-storeyed new building is being constructed according to the ancient local wisdom. The constriction of the building will also provide employment to locals, especially during the present Covid-19 induced lockdown period.

JSPL Architecture-Construction and JRL Sonipat, a building and construction wing of JSPL are designing and executing the building construction work. It is expected to be completed within a year.

Also Read: Hindustan Unilever Limited Introduces Policy To Help Employees Combat Domestic Abuse