Responsible Business

Hindustan Unilever Limited Introduces Policy To Help Employees Combat Domestic Abuse

The policy comes at a time when domestic violence cases have seen a rise since the lockdown was imposed.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 Dec 2020 5:25 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Hindustan Unilever Limited Introduces Policy To Help Employees Combat Domestic Abuse

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has rolled out a new policy which will now help its employees deal with domestic abuse. This new policy is important as it shows the responsibility of the company towards its employees' well-being beyond the office.

The new policy comes at a time when domestic violence cases have seen a rise since the lockdown was imposed.

Employees who are subject to or are survivors of, acts of physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace can access urgent medical care and psychological counselling for themselves and their families, besides paid leave of up to 10 days,
LiveMint reported.

HUL executive director (HR), Anuradha Razdan said, "We want to stand up as advocates for change that we would like to see in society by proactively coming up with a policy which calls out to our employees: 'If you are someone who has faced this and wants to come out and talk, the organisation is here to support you'."

The policy will cover more than 20,000 employees of HUL, including white-collar and blue-collar workers.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, the total number of complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) related to domestic abuse against women doubled in the first month.

The number of complaints has increased from 123 between February 17-March 22 to 250 between March 23-April 22.

Also Read: TATA Group, Skill Ministry Launch First Batch Of Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian