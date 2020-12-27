Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has rolled out a new policy which will now help its employees deal with domestic abuse. This new policy is important as it shows the responsibility of the company towards its employees' well-being beyond the office.

The new policy comes at a time when domestic violence cases have seen a rise since the lockdown was imposed.

Employees who are subject to or are survivors of, acts of physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace can access urgent medical care and psychological counselling for themselves and their families, besides paid leave of up to 10 days, LiveMint reported.

HUL executive director (HR), Anuradha Razdan said, "We want to stand up as advocates for change that we would like to see in society by proactively coming up with a policy which calls out to our employees: 'If you are someone who has faced this and wants to come out and talk, the organisation is here to support you'."

The policy will cover more than 20,000 employees of HUL, including white-collar and blue-collar workers.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, the total number of complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) related to domestic abuse against women doubled in the first month.

The number of complaints has increased from 123 between February 17-March 22 to 250 between March 23-April 22.

