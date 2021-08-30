All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
This Women Self Help Group In Rajasthan Is Boosting Rural Economy With Small Scale Agriculture, Textile Units

Image Credits: India CSR

Responsible Business

This Women Self Help Group In Rajasthan Is Boosting Rural Economy With Small Scale Agriculture, Textile Units

Tashafi Nazir

By: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist
See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rajasthan,  30 Aug 2021 7:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Hindustan Zinc’s 'Sakhi Utpadan Samiti' runs 4 Agri-businesses and 2 Textile units which employ 130 Sakhi women and source good quality and chemical-free products from women farmers living in villages.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

In a bid to contribute towards nation-building and empowering rural economy, Hindustan Zinc, claimed to be the country's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver under its micro-enterprise initiative – Sakhi Utpadan Samiti, has been providing sustainable livelihoods to the women belonging to the rural and tribal communities in five districts of Rajasthan.

Udaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, and Rajsamand are the districts covered under the initiative. Now, Uttarakhand's Pantnagar has also become part of the list. It is creating women self-help groups (SHGs) to upskill them in entrepreneurship.

The organisation is running four agri-businesses and two textile units that employ at least 130 Sakhi women and produce good quality and chemical-free products, according to the India CSR. Spice, pulses and pickle production units are also being run by the women of these groups.

A wide range of agricultural and textile products are offered for sale across the country. The Sakhi Self Help Group program aligns with the government's efforts on the financial inclusion of women to encourage their entrepreneurship.

'Katori' and 'Upaya' – Sakhi's marketing entities work in sequence with women's collectives to help in their evolution into independent and long-lasting businesses. They also help in bridging the gap between rural women and the end consumer.

'Vocal For Local'

"Our core principle of being 'Vocal for Local' promotes the growth of small industries, mostly in our local communities. With the power of entrepreneurship and skill development, we tend to empower our local communities to become 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Our Sakhis are the catalysts of bringing social change in our local communities. We have skilled them through collective microenterprises of our Sakhi Utpadan Samiti, supported them and granted them with a platform to mainstream the social and financial inclusion of women in an equalitarian society," Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, as quoted by India CSR.

Gudiya Kanwar, a woman entrepreneur, employed in the pickle unit in Kayad village in Rajasthan's Ajmer said that the pickling unit has improved her life and she hopes to transform the little unit into a pickle factory soon.

"I am now able to single-handedly meeting the financial needs of my son's education and financing the construction of our new home," she said, as quoted by the India CSR. Being the family's sole earner, she now earns ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month.

Jamna Khatik, on the other hand, earns over ₹25,000 and is now able to make a fixed deposit to secure her children's higher education. She shared that she had humble beginnings but now is able to earn more than expenses.

"I have a dream to start my own stitching center where I can be a source of employment to other Sakhis," she said, as per India CSR.

Empowering Dreams Since 2006

Hindustan Zinc has been providing women empowerment interventions in local communities since 2006 and will continue to push the boundaries on this front. The project involves 194 functional village organisations (VOs) and five federations with more than 27,000 women across seven places.

Reportedly, with around 36.1 million units, the MSME's contribute nearly 6.11 per cent of the manufacturing GDP and 24.63 per cent of the GDP from service activities. MSME industries employ 120 million people and have the potential to enhance their contribution to GDP to nearly 50 per cent by 2025.

Also Read: University Of Mysore Withdraws Controversial Order Barring Movement Of Female Students After 6PM


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Hindustan Zinc 
Sakhi 
Women Empowerment 
MSMEs 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X