University Of Mysore Withdraws Controversial Order Barring Movement Of Female Students After 6PM

Days after the gang-rape of a student in Mysuru, the University of Mysore (UoM) issued a circular prohibiting female students from moving about its Mansangotriya campus after 6.30 pm. The circular, however, was withdrawn after outrage.

The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. "It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom. Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed," he said, reported News18. The minister added that there should be a greater vigil on university campuses.

'Order Issued On Verbal Direction Of Police Department'

The university said that the circular had been issued "on the verbal direction of the police department". The university's move came days after the horrific gang rape of an MBA student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. No such restrictions were placed on male students.

The order stated that female students on campus "have been barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake premises as well after 6.30 pm". The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor G Hemantha Kumar, stated that the intention of the order was to prevent the movement of female students at lonely places on campus.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The incident also created a political slugfest with Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suggesting that the victim should not have gone to a secluded place late in the evening.

When his comments came under fire from various fires, including the Opposition, he replied by saying, "It is an inhuman act. The Congress is attempting to rape the home minister by politicising it.". Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar Janendra's comments and demanded an explanation from senior BJP leaders.

Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rebuked him for his comments. Later, the Home Minister withdrew his "rape" comment after he was instructed by Bommai.

