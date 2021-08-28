All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
University Of Mysore Withdraws Controversial Order Barring Movement Of Female Students After 6PM

Image Credit: Twitter/ University of Mysore

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

University Of Mysore Withdraws Controversial Order Barring Movement Of Female Students After 6PM

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Karnataka,  28 Aug 2021 11:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. "It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom. Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed,” he said.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Days after the gang-rape of a student in Mysuru, the University of Mysore (UoM) issued a circular prohibiting female students from moving about its Mansangotriya campus after 6.30 pm. The circular, however, was withdrawn after outrage.

The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. "It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom. Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed," he said, reported News18. The minister added that there should be a greater vigil on university campuses.

'Order Issued On Verbal Direction Of Police Department'

The university said that the circular had been issued "on the verbal direction of the police department". The university's move came days after the horrific gang rape of an MBA student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. No such restrictions were placed on male students.

The order stated that female students on campus "have been barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake premises as well after 6.30 pm". The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor G Hemantha Kumar, stated that the intention of the order was to prevent the movement of female students at lonely places on campus.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The incident also created a political slugfest with Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suggesting that the victim should not have gone to a secluded place late in the evening.

When his comments came under fire from various fires, including the Opposition, he replied by saying, "It is an inhuman act. The Congress is attempting to rape the home minister by politicising it.". Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar Janendra's comments and demanded an explanation from senior BJP leaders.

Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rebuked him for his comments. Later, the Home Minister withdrew his "rape" comment after he was instructed by Bommai.

Also Read: 550 People Evacuated From Afghanistan, 260 Were Indians, Says Centre




Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Myusuru Gang rape 
Univeristy of Mysore 
Circular 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X