Give Back Your Milk Pack: Dairy Enterprise Comes With Unique Initiative For Curbing Plastic Pollution

India generates 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. With plastic being one of the most pressing environmental issues today, the question that arises is-"What can we as individuals do that will create a difference and where do we start from?"

This World Earth Day, Akshayakalpa Organic, India's first certified organic dairy enterprise, has launched a recycling initiative, "Give back the milk pack" where the company will collect back the milk packs from its consumers daily to recycle the plastic efficiently to make products such as chairs, cables and other items.



"At Akshayakalpa Organic, we are taking responsibility for our trash. With our 'Let's Give back the milk pack' initiative, we are shifting the onus of recycling the plastic waste we generate back onto our shoulders, with your help, of course," Shashi Kumar, Founder and CEO, Akshayakalpa Organic, told The Logical Indian.

Steps To "Give Back The Milk Pack"

In one of his blogs on the organisation's website, Kumar shared three simple steps to make this initiative successful and the world a better and cleaner place. To ensure the entire milk pack gets recycled, he writes, it is recommended to create a small slit on the pack to use the contents rather than snip an entire corner off.

1. RINSE: Wash your empty Akshayakalpa dairy pouches with running water.



Why? Because food or liquid residue can hamper chances of plastic being recycled. Washing will ensure they are processed.



2. DRY: Leave packs in the open air till completely dry.



The reason is that wet or contaminated plastic waste is sent to landfills instead of being recycled. Drying also prevents mould and foul odours.



Sharing a pro tip, he said that the washed pack should be pressed against the wall for quick drying.



3. RETURN: Place the clean and dry pouches in your Akshayakalpa delivery bag for our agents to collect.



Our recycling partners will give the collected packets a new cycle of use by converting them into raw materials for other manufacturing industries.



Akshayakalpa Organic is the first and foremost D2C dairy organisation that is committed to making good happen as a sustainable practice, as a community, and as food producers. This recycling revolution is an invitation for all individuals, schools and other dairy companies to come together and make a larger difference in the long run.



Through the initiative, Akshayakalpa is planning to educate consumers about how they can help and contribute to recycling plastic every day- how to cut, clean and give back the milk pack.



In addition, the organisation will make students aware of the harmful effects of plastic pollution and take a step forward in becoming a model citizen- by associating with schools and encouraging students to drop the milk packs at the designated collection centre.

India's First Certified Organic Dairy Enterprise

Founded in 2010, Akshayakalpa Organic is India's first certified organic dairy enterprise that offers milk and milk products free from antibiotics, synthetic additives and chemical pesticide residue. Harnessing the best minds and the most innovative technologies that can help create the best practices for dairy farming in India and the world too.

The organisation claims to be the first in India to test the milk for antibiotics both at the farm levels and the dairy plant, a practice that is followed across more than 600 Akshayakalpa farms. This industry-first quality control benchmark ensures that every drop of milk and milk products from the Akshayakalpa farms are of the purest form and nutritious.

100% Accountable For The Quality Of The Products

Being a responsible organisation, Akshayakalpa guarantees zero outside contamination and is 100% accountable for the quality of the products that reach its consumers. The upward chain of organic and high-value nutrition starts at the fodder level, the nourishment fed to the Akshayakalpa's cows.



The cows are an extension of both the organisation and the farmer's families, and they are maintained happy and well-cared for through timely interventions and technology-driven support systems, with the cow's milking process remaining untouched by human hands.



While the farmers focus on a better life for the cows and the produce, the enterprise takes pride in its Farmer Entrepreneurship initiatives, which help restore organic farming as a profession with the dignity and respect it rightfully deserves.

Nutrition-Rich Products

The nutrition-rich products of Akshayakalpa include Milk, Ghee, Cheese, Butter, Paneer, Curd, Buttermilk, Bread, Honey, Batter, Coconut, and Virgin Coconut oil and many new products to be launched in the pipeline. The organisation currently has nearly 50,000 customers across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and is planning to expand to northern parts of India.



To promote a holistic sustainable culture, Akshayakalpa is actively involved in initiatives like recycling plastic, planting more trees, educating organic farming through its farm, encouraging women in rural India to take up backyard farming to support their families better and several other such impact-creating activities.

