KVIC Puts J&K Ahead In Self-Employment, Creates Over 21,000 Manufacturing, Service Units In 2021-22

Scripting the golden chapter of industrial growth and employment boom in Jammu & Kashmir, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has established the highest number of manufacturing and service units in the Union Territory in 2021-22. Under its flagship scheme- Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), KVIC has created the highest number of jobs compared to all other states and UTs in the country.

With a record 21,640 manufacturing and service units, J&K stands way ahead of bigger states like Uttar Pradesh (12,594 units), Madhya Pradesh (8082 units), Tamil Nadu (5972 units), Karnataka (5877) and Gujarat (4140 units). Under PMEGP alone, a massive 1.73 lakh new employment in J&K in 2021-22 is also the highest among all other states and UTs in India.



In 2021-22, KVIC had set a target of 3360 PMEGP units in J&K but buoyed by the Centre's major push to local manufacturing, it ended up establishing a whopping 21,640 units and exceeded the target by a massive 544 per cent. These units in J&K have been set up with a total capital of Rs 2,101 crore. Out of this, KVIC disbursed a record margin money subsidy of Rs 467 crore, while the Bank Credit flow was Rs 1634 crore. The margin money subsidy disbursed is also the highest among all states/UTs in the country, a press release of the KVIC stated.

Making Jammu & Kashmir Self-Sustainable

Attributing this employment spree to the Prime Minister's vision for all-round development and self-sustainability of J&K, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that such initiative is a contribution of KVIC towards making the UT self-sustainable and bringing it at par with other states in terms of development.



"The record number of PMEGP units in J&K is also a testimony of how people participate in government schemes after the abrogation of Article 370 to strengthen the local economy and pave the way for overall development," Saxena said.

Thrust On Local Employment

Jammu and Kashmir have been the focus area of the ruling BJP government and a special thrust has been given to create local employment in the state since 2014-15. The efforts were fortified since 2019 when J&K was made a union territory.



PMEGP was launched in 2008 and for the next six years, the scheme progressed at a snail's pace in J&K. However, there has been phenomenal growth since 2014-15.



Comparative data states that KVIC had established just 10,401 PMEGP units in J&K in 6 years (2008-09 to 2013-14) whereas a massive 52,116 units were set up in the last eight years (2014-15 to 2021-22). Similarly, the total Margin Money subsidy disbursed by KVIC in J&K in 6 years (2008-09 to 2013-14) was a meagre Rs 145 crore, whereas a whopping Rs 1,080 crore was disbursed as Margin Money subsidy in the last eight years (2014-15 to 2021-22). Further, the Commission created a total of 85,719 employment under PMEGP in the first six years (2008-09 to 2013-14) whereas the last 8 years have seen a massive 4.10 lakh employment in J&K under PMEGP.



In 2021-22, a majority of the PMEGP units in J&K have been set up in districts like Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora and Doda that are largely prone to militancy.



As many as 16,807 (78%) of the 21,640 PMEGP units in J&K belong to the service sector, i.e. beauty parlours, boutiques, embroidery, mobile/computer repair shops, food outlets, etc. This is followed by 1933 units (9%) under rural engineering and biotechnology like steel fabrication and steel furniture, artificial jewellery making, vermicompost and bio-fertilizers units. Also, 1770 units (8%) pertain to the agro and food processing industry.

Also Read: Advanced Learning Opportunities: This International Brand Aims To Enable 50,000 Smart Classrooms In India