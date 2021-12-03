Meesho Achieves Milestone Of 9 Million Women Entrepreneurs On Its Platform

Meesho, the fastest growing e-commerce company, has recorded a new milestone of registering nine million women entrepreneurs on its platform. The app facilitates women entrepreneurs to start their online business via social channels such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram with zero investment. Entrepreneurs can create product catalogues on the app and sell to their local and digital communities with the company's end-to-end customer, logistics, and technological support.

Helping Women Become Financially Independent

The E-Commerce Company was set up by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015 to support women in becoming financially self-reliant through the company's reselling business model. Meanwhile, women entrepreneurs on the platform saw a 2.5X year-on-year growth in orders in 2021.

60% Of Entrepreneurs Come From Small Town

According to the reports of Business Standard, nearly 600 million people are off the digital world majority of them are from non-metros. Meesho customers are tapping the market potential by influencing demands and providing affordable products to value-conscious customers. About 60% OF entrepreneurs registered on Meesho hail from Tier-3 plus markets such as Dimapur, Faizabad, Haldwani. With Its easy requisites to set up a business, it is becoming the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in India. Apparels, personal care, kitchen and home decor are the highest-selling product categories for women entrepreneurs reselling on the platform.

"Meesho is championing socioeconomic equity, enabling more women even from the remotest regions to find financial independence, while driving access to affordable and quality products across India's hinterlands," said Vidit Aatrey founder and CEO, Meesho. "By supporting entrepreneurship and facilitating accessibility, we are bringing more people from the grassroots online and driving Bharat's e-commerce growth story," Aatrey further added.

