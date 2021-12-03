All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meesho Achieves Milestone Of 9 Million Women Entrepreneurs On Its Platform

Photo Credit: Source and Facebook

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Meesho Achieves Milestone Of 9 Million Women Entrepreneurs On Its Platform

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  3 Dec 2021 8:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The E-Commerce Company was set up by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015 to support women in becoming financially self-reliant through the company's reselling business model.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Meesho, the fastest growing e-commerce company, has recorded a new milestone of registering nine million women entrepreneurs on its platform. The app facilitates women entrepreneurs to start their online business via social channels such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram with zero investment. Entrepreneurs can create product catalogues on the app and sell to their local and digital communities with the company's end-to-end customer, logistics, and technological support.

Helping Women Become Financially Independent

The E-Commerce Company was set up by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015 to support women in becoming financially self-reliant through the company's reselling business model. Meanwhile, women entrepreneurs on the platform saw a 2.5X year-on-year growth in orders in 2021.

60% Of Entrepreneurs Come From Small Town

According to the reports of Business Standard, nearly 600 million people are off the digital world majority of them are from non-metros. Meesho customers are tapping the market potential by influencing demands and providing affordable products to value-conscious customers. About 60% OF entrepreneurs registered on Meesho hail from Tier-3 plus markets such as Dimapur, Faizabad, Haldwani. With Its easy requisites to set up a business, it is becoming the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in India. Apparels, personal care, kitchen and home decor are the highest-selling product categories for women entrepreneurs reselling on the platform.

"Meesho is championing socioeconomic equity, enabling more women even from the remotest regions to find financial independence, while driving access to affordable and quality products across India's hinterlands," said Vidit Aatrey founder and CEO, Meesho. "By supporting entrepreneurship and facilitating accessibility, we are bringing more people from the grassroots online and driving Bharat's e-commerce growth story," Aatrey further added.

Also Read: Government to Launch 'SRESHTA' Scheme For Socio-Economic Development of Meritorious SC Student

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Meesho 
9 million women entrepreneures 
Online Platform 
Responsible Business 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X