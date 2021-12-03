Govt To Launch 'SRESHTA' Scheme For Socio-Economic Development Of Meritorious SC Students

The Centre will on Monday, December 6, launch the 'SRESHTA Scheme' for the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Caste students. It will provide quality residential education to meritorious students in reputed private schools identified by NITI Aayog.

Rs 300 Cr. Sanctioned For The Scheme

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, while making the announcement on Thursday, said that the Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) will provide quality residential education to meritorious students from the community in reputed private schools with residential facilities.

This will also help control the dropout rates of students from classes 9 to 12. An amount of Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned to implement the scheme and extend its advantage to 24,800 SC students in the next five years, reported Hindustan Times.

Mahaparinirvan Divas

The scheme is slated to be launched on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas in remembrance of Dr B R Ambedkar on Monday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Informing about the day's plan, Kumar said that the celebration will start with President and Prime Minister paying floral tributes to Baba Saheb Statue followed by Dhamma Puja offered by Buddhist monks.

Kumar said he will also launch the special book published by the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, named Social Justice and Empowerment: Reflections from Dr Ambedkar Chairs', and also release a brochure based on Ambedkar's Panchteerth, schemes and scholarships for Scheduled Caste students by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

