All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Govt To Launch SRESHTA Scheme For Socio-Economic Development Of Meritorious SC Students

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Govt To Launch 'SRESHTA' Scheme For Socio-Economic Development Of Meritorious SC Students

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  3 Dec 2021 7:12 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The scheme will provide quality residential education to meritorious SC students in reputed private schools with residential facilities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Centre will on Monday, December 6, launch the 'SRESHTA Scheme' for the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Caste students. It will provide quality residential education to meritorious students in reputed private schools identified by NITI Aayog.

Rs 300 Cr. Sanctioned For The Scheme

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, while making the announcement on Thursday, said that the Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) will provide quality residential education to meritorious students from the community in reputed private schools with residential facilities.

This will also help control the dropout rates of students from classes 9 to 12. An amount of Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned to implement the scheme and extend its advantage to 24,800 SC students in the next five years, reported Hindustan Times.

Mahaparinirvan Divas

The scheme is slated to be launched on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas in remembrance of Dr B R Ambedkar on Monday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Informing about the day's plan, Kumar said that the celebration will start with President and Prime Minister paying floral tributes to Baba Saheb Statue followed by Dhamma Puja offered by Buddhist monks.

Kumar said he will also launch the special book published by the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, named Social Justice and Empowerment: Reflections from Dr Ambedkar Chairs', and also release a brochure based on Ambedkar's Panchteerth, schemes and scholarships for Scheduled Caste students by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Also Read : 22-Yr-Old Entrepreneur Appointed Committee Member to Design National Innovative Start-Up Strategy for Schools

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
SRESTHA Scheme 
SC Students 
Welfare scheme 
Reputed Private School 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X