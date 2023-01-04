Know About Beco, Mumbai Trio's Sustainable Solution To Eliminate Plastic Menace In Country

India is currently struggling with the menace of plastic waste. A recent study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board found that only a small portion of the nation's daily plastic garbage production (more than 26,000 tons) is being recycled. The remainder is disposed of in landfills or the environment, where it may have detrimental effects on ecosystems and wildlife.

Many startups have tried to address the negative impacts of plastic waste and also create sustainable and biodegradable products. The market for sustainable home hygiene products in India is predicted to reach $74.05 million by the end of the financial year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 32.90 per cent from FY22 to FY27.

Sustainable, Eco-Friendly FMCG Solutions

One such startup is Beco, an FMCG bootstrap focused on creating sustainable, eco-friendly domestic solutions. It is a sustainable cooking, home, and personal care brand which offers a large selection of goods, including biodegradable trash bags, dishwashing liquid, bamboo facial tissues, tissue rolls, and dishwashing liquid.

The startup claims that every one of its goods is combustible and biodegradable.

A beach cleanup prompted the trio of Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma and Anuj Ruia to set up Beco in 2019. With a mission to create, support, and promote environmentally responsible alternatives to single-use plastics and packaging, Beco has become a household name since its inception in 2019. It recently raised $3 Million in the Series A funding round.

According to a LinkedIn Post, Beco has saved over 500 tons of plastic waste in the last three years through its sustainable production and packaging model. Beco uses biodegradable and compostable raw materials, including corn starch and bamboo, for producing all its products. Additionally, it also creates liquid cleaners using a method based on coconut enzymes.

Use Of Green Marketing

During the product development process, the team often creates products on its own before giving those concepts to its contract manufacturers. Beco initially had trouble creating sustainable products, marketing them at a certain price range, and then selling them to end users. The startup used Green Marketing to overcome this hurdle. According to the founders, Green Marketing involves educating consumers about the risks of utilising chemicals for daily use while simultaneously promoting the health advantages of their products.

According to Beco, 67 per cent of Indian urban youth currently prefer sustainable products. But less than 25 per cent of these teenagers have been successful in making the switch to sustainable alternatives. The startup claims that the reason for such a big difference is the lack of accessibility to these products. In the future, Beco plans to introduce new, more efficient, affordable items under its current categories to fill this gap.

