Go 'Zero Waste' & Save! Chandigarh Announces 20% Discount For Community Centres Following Zero Waste Approach

In the 51 community centres across Chandigarh, a 20% discount on fees has been announced by the Municipal Corporation(MC) for centres following a 'zero waste' approach. The decision was taken during a house meeting on Thursday.

A zero-waste event is where only eco-friendly products are utilised, and no plastic is used, such as plastic water bottles, packaging, or flex boards.

Encouraging Zero Waste Events

Anindita Mitra, the Municipal Commissioner for Chandigarh, elaborated on this by saying they are encouraging zero-waste events in the city. The organisers have been notified to refrain from using plastic water bottles, wrapping paper, or flexible posters to convey the event details. The event information, according to her, must either be printed on environmentally friendly paper or promoted online. Water and meals must be provided using either stainless steel utensils from MC's bartan bhandar or ecologically friendly, biodegradable ones.

She continued that organisers should use natural flowers for décor since they can be composted later. Additionally, the venue requires easily accessible green bins (for wet waste) and blue bins (for dry waste) at the location, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Cleanliness-Related Schemes

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has been highly proactive in implementing cleanliness-related schemes in the city. Understanding the role of the private sector, the corporation also gave the nod to hand over the sanitisation of 13 villages to private firms.

Additionally, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday chose to outsource its sweeping and cleanliness job to a commercial company, a year after 13 villages were placed under its purview. These communities were placed under MC control in November 2021.

The villages include Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur, and Dhanas, where about 50,000 people are residing. The House also approved the renovation of the unkempt underpasses in Manimajra and Sector 22.

